Shooting outside Poughkeepsie High School leads to 13-year-old's arrest; Classes cancelled

A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old were detained following gunfire outside of Poughkeepsie High School Monday.

The shooting was one of two in the City of Poughkeepsie on Monday, as police and community leaders continue to grapple with a rash of gun violence largely involving young residents.

Police did not specify if the two incidents Monday, the latter of which resulted in injury, were related. Both are under investigation.

The Poughkeepsie City School District announced there was reported gunfire outside the school on Forbus Street around 3 p.m. Monday. Police found vehicles with multiple bullet holes.

According to city police, witnesses said two male suspects fled on foot toward Daniels Court. Two suspects were found nearby in a backyard. They attempted but failed to flee on foot, police said in a Facebook post.

A 13-year-old boy was found with a semi-automatic handgun. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He and the 15-year-old were taken to the Juvenile Aid Bureau for investigation, police said. An investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.

Police said "multiple items of evidence" were found at the scene, including shell casings.

While police secured the area, staff and students followed hold in place procedures, police and the district said.

A planned half-day of school at Poughkeepsie High School and parent-teached conferences were cancelled Tuesday, the district said, as "a precaution."

The district said “building and district leadership” was expected Tuesday to “meet in the morning to discuss the incident, identify additional procedures to further protect the entire school community, and develop a plan to support those adversely impacted by the incident."

Less than three hours after the first incident, police responded to another shooting in the area of 106 Smith St. Police said it was reported that a vehicle fled the scene and struck a tree on Dubois Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital for treatment of head trauma and a gunshot wound to the hand, police said.

Through the investigation, police found two additional people who were suspected to be involved in the incident. The two individuals were released, "pending further investigation," police said.

The incidents came roughly two weeks after a 48-hour stretch on Halloween weekend in which at least eight people were injured and police seven shootings and one stabbing.

This article will be updated through the day.

