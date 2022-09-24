Reported shooting: Person with gunshot wounds is taken to a Modesto hospital

Emergency units responded to reports of a shooting Friday in central Modesto.

At 7:45 p.m., fire and police units went to the 1100 block of Needham Avenue, finding one person with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to preliminary information from Modesto fire, the gunshot victim was taken by ground ambulance to Doctors Medical Center.

Modesto police are investigating the incident. No other information was available from authorities.

