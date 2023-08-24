Lowell police investigating overnight shooting that left teen injured

Lowell police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one teen injured.

According to police, on Thursday, August 24, shortly before 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a person shot in the area of Jewett St. and Hampshire Place.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid.

He was transported to a local hospital then, via air ambulance, to a Boston area hospital for treatment of his injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation but preliminary investigation suggests that this was an isolated incident, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW