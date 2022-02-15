Reported shoplifting incident leads to disturbance, brief closure of Vero Beach Walmart

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — People were told to avoid Vero Beach Walmart Supercenter Tuesday evening following an incident involving deputies and a juvenile accused of shoplifting.

An Indian River County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies were called to the store at 4:44 p.m.

Few details of the incident were released because of what spokesperson Keith Carson said were medical-related privacy reasons.

He said the juvenile was apprehended by deputies under the Baker Act law.

The state law allows authorities to detain anyone who is believed to have lost self-control and might inflict harm on others or themselves, according to University of Florida Health.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m., Carson said it would likely be a while before the store could reopen to customers.

He said deputies were still at the store at 6 p.m.

In 2020, a man accused of shoplifting shot at deputies outside the store then shot a couple during a failed carjacking and ultimately shot and killed himself after being fired on by deputies in his vehicle a few yards east of the store.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vero Beach Walmart briefly closed due to alleged shoplifting incident