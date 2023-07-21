Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing at MBTA station in Boston

A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Thursday night, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at Park Street station in the area of 121 Tremont Street just after 11:30 p.m. found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital.

The police department confirmed that homicide detectives have been assigned to the case.

Red Line trains were briefly delayed after the incident but service Friday morning wasn’t impacted.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Red Line Update: This delay has cleared.https://t.co/8huHkSwad3 — MBTA (@MBTA) July 21, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

