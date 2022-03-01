Reported thefts of catalytic converters skyrocketed in Mass. last year

Catalytic converter thefts jumped 475% — more than fivefold — in Massachusetts last year from 2020, according to data analysis website BeenVerified.

Using data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) and Google search trends, BeenVerified found that catalytic converter thefts more than quadrupled in the country in 2021, with a total of 65,398 cases — up 353% increase from the previous year.

The study found that Toyota, Honda and Lexus models were among those most targeted.

Catalytic converters reduce the amount of toxic pollution emitted by a vehicle's engine, according to the NICB. They are located along the exhaust pipe and are shaped like honeycombs, containing valuable metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The price per ounce for rhodium is currently $20,100, for palladium it is $2,396, and for platinum it is $1,074.

Ari Thielman, manager at GT Tire & Service Center in Meriden, Connecticut, holds a catalytic converter from a Ford F-150 that the business replaced for a customer. Catalytic converter theft has skyrocketed in the past year throughout the country.

Among individual states, Connecticut ranked third in terms of increased rates of catalytic converter thefts, with a jump of 1,329%, according to BeenVerified.

Massachusetts was 18th, with 804 reported thefts last year, up from just 140 reported in 2020.

Locally, an October hit in Marlborough incapacitated a fleet of seven vans at Employment Options, a nonprofit that provides employment resources for individuals who battle mental health issues.

Executive Director Shannon Leary said in a previous interview to the Daily News that the company was "paralyzed" by the thefts.

Marlborough police spokesman Sgt. Zac Attaway said last week that the investigation has not advanced since the incident.

"We're hoping we'll be able to get some more information as far as who our suspects are, and hopefully lead to an arrest in the near future," he said.

While no incidents have been reported so far in 2022, Attaway said catalytic converter theft remains an issue and continues to be on the rise.

Milford police began seeing an increase in thefts starting in July 2020, when a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at National Grid on East Main Street, according to Sgt. John Sanchioni.

More recently, catalytic converters from two vehicles were reported stolen on Feb. 3 at Birchler’s Automotive Inc., an auto repair shop, he said.

“(Catalytic converter thefts) have come right back on the rise," said Sanchioni. “We’ve received information from other agencies at other towns in the area they've been hit, where detectives are working with other area detectives, trying to get a handle on this through information about where the parts are getting pawned off to and trying to follow the lead in that respect."

Acton police Det. Lt. Douglas J. Sturniolo said Thursday that about a dozen thefts have been reported in his town since November. Before that, he said the last ones were reported in January 2021.

"Police departments have been investigating these types of crimes for many years, but we have seen an increase in (late 2021) and 2022,” said Sturniolo. “The thefts have occurred in various locations throughout Acton, ranging from parking lots, apartment complexes and businesses.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are working with many agencies as this is occurring all over.”

