Reported threats against Evansville schools led to confusion, lockdowns in other states

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A reported threat of violence against high schools in Evansville last week led to confusion and lockdown in two other states, all because of the school’s common name.

Harrison Central School District in New York locked their doors and temporarily didn't allow students to leave the premises after a juvenile in Evansville allegedly made threats on Snapchat against both Harrison and Bosse high schools, News 12 reported. The posts apparently didn't specify which "Harrison" they meant, and police there had to clarify the reported threat was leveled against Evansville.

According to Local 12 News, the post also “put many local parents and students on edge” in Harrison, Ohio. A Facebook post from the Southwest Local Schools District said officials there passed news of the threat on to Harrison in Evansville.

“We have reached out to their administration to make sure they are aware, which they already were,” it stated.

The juvenile, who hasn’t been publicly named, was arrested Sunday and could face three Level 5 felony counts of intimidation, Evansville police said in a news release. Under Indiana law, those charges carry a possible jail sentence as long as six years.

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. police, a law enforcement wing in charge of security for all 39 of the system's schools, made the arrest, EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said.

