Reported vehicle pursuit leads to arrest

Jul. 1—ADDISON TWP. — A Gallipolis man with reported outstanding warrants is in custody after he allegedly led law enforcement on a pursuit in a vehicle belonging to a local car dealership, according to a news release from Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin.

Sheriff Champlin also reported a deputy was allegedly struck by the man with the vehicle but was not injured.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Gallia 911 received a call from an auto dealership on Jackson Pike, indicating a man and woman arrived at the business requesting to test drive a vehicle but the dealership reported the couple had not returned it at the time they had agreed to do so, according to the news release.

"Through the course of our investigation, deputies learned that the male involved in the investigation was identified as David Allen White II, age 41 of Gallipolis, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants," Sheriff Champlin stated.

The vehicle was located at 2:24 p.m. and stopped by a deputy at the intersection of Ohio 735 and Burnette Road. When the deputy approached the vehicle in an effort to take the driver into custody, the driver (identified as White), reportedly fled the scene, allegedly striking the deputy with the vehicle, according to the news release.

"The deputy, uninjured by the contact, was able to return to his patrol cruiser and pursue the vehicle being operated by Mr. White," the sheriff stated. "Deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff's Office were assisted by the Gallipolis Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol in attempting to stop Mr. White."

The sheriff stated White was ultimately taken into custody on Georges Creek Road near the intersection of Polecat Road, where his vehicle was disabled after he allegedly "made several attempts to strike the cruisers of the responding deputies."

White was taken into custody at the scene and was incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail, according to Sheriff Champlin.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.