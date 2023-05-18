Reportedly armed man in standoff with Fresno police officers in high school neighborhood

A reportedly armed man refused to come out of his home, leading to an hours-long standoff with police officers in a neighborhood adjacent to Roosevelt High School in southeast Fresno on Thursday.

Police said officers responded to the home on South Hayston Avenue near East Fillmore around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a call regarding an armed disturbance. The reporting party said when they arrived to the home, they were shot at while they were still in their vehicle, police said.

As of 4 p.m., the block was still surrounded by officers.

A department helicopter, K-9 and drone were also at the scene as police called out for the man to surrender.

The nearby Fresno Unified school was not put on a lockdown, police said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.