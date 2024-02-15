Reporter asks Ron DeSantis why he can affirm his height with lifts, but stands against gender-affirming care

In a Thursday morning press conference in Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a failed 2024 presidential candidate, flanked by representatives from the Southern Poverty Law Center-designated anti-government extremist group Moms for Liberty, including co-founder Tina Descovich, attempted to defend the state’s restrictive educational policies.



“Parents in Florida have a right to send their kids to school knowing that they’re going to be educated but not indoctrinated,” DeSantis said, referring to his administration’s pledge to uphold what it views as the sanctity of educational content.

Echoing the governor’s sentiments, Descovich critiqued the media’s focus on the group’s push for book bans, which she argues diverts attention from the critical issue of literacy.

A moment of levity, albeit revealing, occurred when DeSantis was questioned about his appearance: “Governor DeSantis, you have spoken out against the “woke “agenda of gender fluidity and also come out against gender-affirming care. So I was hoping you could square your opposition to [gender affirming care] and people choosing their own gender identity with your frequent wearing of lifts and you hoping to choose your own height identity," a reporter asked.

The question, met with laughter, was briskly dismissed by DeSantis, who replied, “Nice try, next!” while awkwardly moving his head in a way that critics have pointed out appears to be a bobble he does when he’s uncomfortable.

A video of the presser went viral after being posted by podcast host Thomas Kennedy who said the question was asked by Corey Hill.

The conversation took a more serious turn with the discussion of a controversial permission slip from Miami-Dade County Public Schools sent home with students earlier, which sought parental consent for children to participate in a book reading by an African American author. The slip explicitly requested parental permission for students to be read a book aloud by a Black author.

“Students will participate & listen to a book written by an African American,” the form read, sparking debate over the necessity of such consent.

The state’s education commissioner, Manny Diaz, addressed a question about the slip, claiming, “African-American history is required instruction. Black History Month is required instruction. There’s no permission slip required for required instruction.”

Last year, Vice President Kamala Harris critiqued Florida’s curriculum concerning slavery in a speech that was a poignant reminder of the contentious nature of how history is taught. In July, she condemned Florida’s educational standards that suggested enslaved people benefited from slavery.

“To debate whether enslaved people benefited from slavery — are you kidding me?” she said.