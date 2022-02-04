Reporter demands evidence of Russia false flag plot

Reuters
MOSCOW/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin unveiled new Russian oil and gas deals with China worth an estimated $117.5 billion on Friday, promising to ramp up Russia's Far East exports at a time of heightened tension with European customers over Ukraine. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers. "Our oilmen have prepared very good new solutions on hydrocarbon supplies to the People's Republic of China," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss closer cooperation.