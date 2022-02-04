Reporter demands evidence of Russia false flag plot

Reuters

Putin and Xi could sign 15 agreements, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said, adding those deals might cover energy, which is already an area of close cooperation between oil and gas exporter Russia and the world's top energy consumer China. Ushakov did not give details in his comments on Wednesday, although China may be keen to secure more gas from Russia to use as a transition fuel in its shift away from dirtier coal, which produces more greenhouse gas emissions.