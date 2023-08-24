Reporter Evan Gershkovich’s detention extended: Russia state media

Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich will remain jailed in through the end of November, a Russian district court ruled on Thursday, according to its state-run media TASS.

Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen who was detained in March while reporting in Russia, was supposed to be held in Russia’s Lefortovo prison through Aug. 30. Russian prosecutors, however, successfully argued that his pretrial detention be extended by three months, according to TASS.

Gershkovich is being held on espionage charges, which he and the WSJ have vehemently denied. The United States government says Gershkovich is being wrongfully detained.

TASS reported that the hearing on Thursday was held behind closed doors because it involved “classified materials.”

Following the hearing, the WSJ released a statement saying they were “deeply disappointed” by the outcome of the hearing and said Gershkovich is being detained “for doing his job as a journalist.”

“The baseless accusations against him are categorically false, and we continue to push for his immediate release. Journalism is not a crime,” the statement said.

President Biden and State Department officials have said discussions were underway for a prisoner swap, but national security adviser Jake Sullivan stressed earlier this month he does “not want to give false hope.”

“I’m serious about a prisoner exchange,” Biden told reporters in Helsinki during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, in July. “I’m serious about doing all we can to free Americans who are being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter, and that process is underway.”

