Reporter’s Notebook: Reflecting on the 20-year Afghanistan War
CBS News’ David Martin was at the Pentagon on 9/11. He looks back at the sacrifices made by U.S. armed forces in Afghanistan over the last two decades.
CBS News’ David Martin was at the Pentagon on 9/11. He looks back at the sacrifices made by U.S. armed forces in Afghanistan over the last two decades.
The neatly arranged office toys and management guru books were still on the desk from the previous government official. But their Taliban replacement had added his own executive touches, including one of the movement's white religious banners and a captured M4 carbine once used by an Afghan commando.
The planes have been ready to depart for days, but the Taliban won't let them leave until they receive recognition from the US government, he said.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyAfter 20 years, who won the War on Terror?In a 2004 speech sent to al-Jazeera, Osama bin Laden said that “all that we have to do is send two mujahideen to the furthest point east to raise a piece of cloth that says al-Qaeda, in order to make generals race there to cause America to suffer human, economic and political losses without their achieving anything of note.”If bin Laden were alive today—and not a decaying, bullet-riddled corpse somewhere
Flanked by mountains as high as the Alps and riddled with caves where guerrillas can hide, Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley has repelled invaders for more than 200 years.
Both the Tigray rebels and Ethiopian military say they have inflicted thousands of casualties.
"It's a tremendous loss," said one education official of the death of a 30-year teacher.
Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air Saturday, bringing an abrupt and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers. Also on Saturday, the chief of Pakistan’s powerful intelligence agency, which has an outsized influence on the Taliban, made a surprise visit to Kabul. Taliban fighters quickly captured most of Afghanistan last month and celebrated the departure of the last U.S. forces after 20 years of war.
Atif Ahmadzai was back home in Afghanistan with his wife and five children when the ground abruptly shifted. The former U.S. Army translator now living in New Haven had expected to stay two months, but he was stunned by the speed of the Taliban’s takeover of the country. A U.S. resident since 2019, he’d been working to bring his family over but realized time was running out — and he needed to ...
A central Florida diner that said it would not serve anyone who supports President Joe Biden temporarily closed down on Wednesday after selling out of food.
Jim Acosta is calling out Tucker Carlson’s unsubstantiated claims yet again. This time the CNN host decided not to mince words, labeling Carlson as a “human manure spreader” for his insistence that Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country in order to influence the outcome of future elections. “Leading figures on the far right have been sounding the alarm on Afghanistan evacuees all week,” Acosta said on his Saturday CNN show. “The refugees are coming! The refugees are coming!” “Over
We need to look at the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in this context: What's happening in that country is completely our fault.
Leaders of opposition to the Taliban have denied that the province has fallen. The Shamshad news agency said "aerial shooting" in Kabul on Friday killed 17 people and wounded 41. At least 14 people were injured in celebratory firing in Nangarhar province east of the capital, said Gulzada Sangar, spokesman for an area hospital in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.
"My condolences go to the families of the martyrs & prayers for the recovery of the injured," Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said.
“Mr. McCarthy should be defending Congress’s prerogative to investigate, not trying to curb it with threats and bullying."
Conditions in the Afghan region are said to be difficult as the Taliban battle resistance fighters.
McCurry's most recognized work is the portrait of "Afghan Girl", Sharbat Gula, at a refugee camp. Check out some of his other incredible images.
There was no immediate response from the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), which groups opposition forces. It had said earlier the Taliban "propaganda machine" was trying to spread distracting messages and that it had pushed Taliban forces back from another part of the valley. Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said on Twitter the police headquarters and district centre of Rukhah, adjacent to the provincial capital Bazarak, had fallen, and opposition forces had suffered numerous casualties, with large numbers of prisoners and captured vehicles, weapons and ammunition.
The Taliban says it has crushed resistance in Afghanistan's mountainous Panjshir Valley. Rebel forces claim they are still fighting.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson characterized the Taliban’s rapid conquest of Afghanistan as a predictable consequence of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces.
Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully