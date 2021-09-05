Reporter’s Notebook: Reflecting on the 20-year Afghanistan War

Hartford Courant

Atif Ahmadzai was back home in Afghanistan with his wife and five children when the ground abruptly shifted. The former U.S. Army translator now living in New Haven had expected to stay two months, but he was stunned by the speed of the Taliban’s takeover of the country. A U.S. resident since 2019, he’d been working to bring his family over but realized time was running out — and he needed to ...