Reporter reflects on Beirut explosion, burying a dog who made 'dystopia more bearable'

BEIRUT — I was waiting at the veterinary clinic with my fever stricken two-year-old dog Brownie for his third consultation in 36 hours. His temperature wouldn’t go away and his appetite was nonexistent. A boy sat near me with puppies.

Then a crash rattled in the distance. It seemed like an explosion, but I’ve lived through bombs before. I was a school girl 20 miles away when the blast killed former Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri 15 years ago. But this was different. We weren’t sure what to make of it. Then came the second explosion, an enormous catastrophic force that burst through the clinic from what seemed like the center of the earth.

The only thing I remembered from my hostile environment training was to get down. I did, but the vet didn’t. When I staggered to my feet, his body was quivering, and blood soaked his white coat. He was in shock and bleeding heavily. His colleagues tried to find the source of the bleeding, but they couldn’t. Nor could they stop it.

Beirut-based journalist Nadia al-Faour hugs her dog Loulou, a German shepherd rescue. Loulou died in the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion.

I fled the clinic with my heart and head pounding. I was worried about the vet as I made my way in the direction of the port, like salmon swimming up river. Everyone seemed to be going the other way. As we neared Beirut, the scale of damage grew. We turned left before the port trying to avoid traffic. Every hard-won mile led to more carnage and gridlock. Glass caked the road like ice. Buildings were ruined. People with empty eyes wandered abandoned streets.

I finally made it home and scrambled upstairs, looking for my other dog, an elderly German Shepherd rescue named Loulou. She wasn’t there. I found her at the bottom of a window blown open by the explosion. She had jumped in shock six floors to her death.

My three cats had scattered too, but at least they were alive. One was behind the fridge, and two under the bed. By Wednesday night, none had emerged. What else can this cruel year bring?

Journalist Nadia al-Faour at Beirut airport.

How does Beirut heal from the terrible toll of this explosion? From a catastrophe that has made it unliveable?

I will miss Loulou as I walk the streets of a broken city in the coming weeks. She made living in a dystopia more bearable.

At least one of my animals is better. The explosion seemed to shock the fever out of Brownie. He’s back to health and looking in vain for his playmate.

Nadia al-Faour is a journalist in Beirut. Follow her on Twitter @NadiaaFaour.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Reporter reflects on Beirut explosion, burying a dog amid 'dystopia'