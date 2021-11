The Telegraph

Eager viewers of the TV adaptation of Outlander have termed the wait between seasons “Droughtlander”. Well, Diana Gabaldon’s readers are surely gasping: it’s been seven years since her last volume of historical romance. Their reward is a book aimed squarely at aficionados, steeped as it is in series history. Numerous characters from previous instalments re-emerge, past dramas are rehashed, and there are long-awaited revelations that will satisfy devotees, though likely baffle anyone else.