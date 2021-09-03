Reporter's Notebook: Capitol Hill - September 6
Political Reporter Emily Brooks joins Sarah Westwood to discuss the past week on Capitol Hill.
Trump reportedly 'f---ing hates' Ron DeSantis
TAMPA — Police Chief Brian Dugan is a short-timer. And he appears to be using some of it to speak his mind. Consider a recent late July text exchange between Dugan and City Council member Bill Carlson. The thread shows the retiring chief isn’t holding back on his biggest critic on council. And Carlson didn’t spare Dugan his opinion of the chief’s time at the helm of the Tampa Police ...
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Virtually nobody here wears a face mask on the street or inside shops and restaurants — a huge surprise. It’s almost as if the COVID-19 pandemic were a distant memory.
Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully
“Well, every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes [sic] me about 15 minutes later,” the former president told Vanity Fair.
Republicans can do better than someone Madison Cawthorn to fill an NC congressional seat - and should. (Letters to the Editor)
Pete Hegseth was against cancel culture... until he was for it.
State leaders have arrived at their end game: deny rights and remedies to anyone who doesn't look or love like their tyrannical governor.
Footage shows Biden bowing and putting his hand over his heart as 11 caskets are carried into gray vans. Photos also show him looking at his watch.
The Tesla CEO - who sued California over its COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 - tweeted in response that he "would prefer to stay out of politics."
A former British soldier's mission to evacuate 400 Afghans via a third country has failed after a coach of his staff was turned away at a land border between Afghanistan and a third country.
Attorney General Ashley Moody on Wednesday injected her legal opinion into Florida’s ongoing court battle over school mask mandates, adding noise to an increasingly political fight.
The Maine Republican claimed Kavanaugh told her Roe v. Wade was "settled law." Doesn't look that way today.
It’s been a while since Ivanka Trump has been seen near her Miami Beach condo, but after a two-month absence, cameras caught the mother-of-three enjoying an afternoon with her oldest child, Arabella Rose, 10. Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner put the brakes on their public life after they left Washington, D.C. in January after serving […]
The Chinese government banned what it called "sissy men" from television Thursday and directed broadcasters to serve the people of China with "revolutionary culture."
Residents who earn less than $75,000 a year will get a little boost.
A spokesman for the group tells the BBC it plans to support Muslims in Indian-administered Kashmir.
A narrowing of the polls over the past 10 days has turned what looked like a homeward romp for Germany's conservatives into a tight race to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, with multiple potential coalitions after a Sept. 26 national election. WHAT IF THE SPD COMES FIRST? If Olaf Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats come home first, the Greens, now third in polls, would be his obvious choice for a coalition partner.
The Communist Party is also clamping down on "vulgar internet celebrities."
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered officials to wage a tougher epidemic prevention campaign in “our style” after he turned down some foreign COVID-19 vaccines offered via the U.N.-backed immunization program. During a Politburo meeting Thursday, Kim said officials must “bear in mind that tightening epidemic prevention is the task of paramount importance which must not be loosened even a moment,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday. While stressing the need for material and technical means of virus prevention and increasing health workers' qualifications, Kim also called for “further rounding off our style epidemic prevention system,” KCNA said.