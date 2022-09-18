The Reporter's Notebook, Ep. 34: Police shootings

In this week’s episode, we’re speaking to Justin Garcia, who covers public safety for the Sun-News. We’re returning to a familiar topic — talking about the number of police shootings in Doña Ana County this year.

We’ll speak in depth about the most recent shooting. It happened on the afternoon of Aug. 2, after Las Cruces police responded to a shoplifting call at a gas station. Over the next hour, the situation escalated and ended abruptly with 36-year-old Presley Eze killed by a police officer.

It was at least the fifth police shooting within Doña Ana County this year. Does this point to a trend? And, if so, what does it mean?

