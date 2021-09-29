Reporters seek details on WH negotiations with Manchin and Sinema

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During the White House briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki took questions on whether an agreement was reached with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., on the cost of the bipartisan infrastructure bill working its way through Congress. Psaki declined to say whether the two senators had given a number to the White House on which they agree.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories