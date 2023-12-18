What our reporting has found on 'hooning' and reckless driving in Dayton

Dec. 18—We reported last Thursday that a bill cosponsored in the Ohio House by Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering, and Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., that would create new punishment for forms of reckless driving and blocking traffic received wide support during a House session.

They're targeting "hooning."

The report was the most popular story on our digital products for four straight days, showing the interest people have in the topic.

We've been following hooning, street racing and reckless driving all year. Here we share some key findings from that work.

What hooning can include

—Driving in circles

—Spinning wheels

—Smoking tires

—Wheelies

—People hanging out windows

—Blocking intersections for the activities

—Racing

This is what the aftermath looks like

That image was taken from the drone of our photographer Jim Noelker a few days after residents reported wild street activity in the first few weekends in January.

In videos from that weekend, cars can be seen in the videos doing donuts and driving in circles at the intersection of Jefferson and East Third streets in the Fire Blocks District.

Officials have tried a few tactics

In the past year officials have:

—Installed speed tables, humps and other traffic-calming features on Gettysburg Avenue

—Installed concrete barriers were at the entrance to a storage business on North Gettysburg Avenue. Drivers had used its parking lot as a performance stage.

—Installed speed humps, cushions and tables in various parts of Dayton

What the bill would do

—Create two new statutory offenses that are first degree misdemeanors with possible driver's license suspensions from 30 days to three years: — For knowingly participating in stunt driving like burnouts, doughnuts, wheelies and tire-squealing — For blocking the regular flow of traffic for stunt driving or street racing purposes

—Authorize police to potentially seize the vehicle used to hoon

—Allow anyone assisting in the incident to be charged, not just the driver

—Increase the penalty for willfully fleeing or eluding a police officer

—Require police departments to train their officers for vehicle pursuits

City leaders are disgusted

Just take a look at some of the quotes from this year.

—"It's destructive and it's crazy ... it's risking people's lives." — Dayton mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said in January.

—"I'm scared for the people who may not be making the best life decisions, hanging out of a vehicle and driving that way. I'm scared for our citizens and I'm scared for for my officers responding into that chaotic situation." — Dayton police Major Jason Hall said in January.

—"I am completely appalled by what has become blatant lawlessness and disregard for the safety of our citizens and our streets. I am beyond (tired of) seeing police officers made a mockery of with little legal standing to address this." — Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said in January.

—"They're tired of their streets being taken over. This is very dangerous." — Plummer, who formerly served as Montgomery County sheriff, said last week.

—"Social media is spurring this takeover of our streets. We've got this happening all over the state all over the nation." — White said last week.

What others are saying

When we reported at the January activities downtown that left videos and tire marks in their aftermath, a Facebook post saw nearly 150 comments. A sampling:

—"This isnt drifting. This is called a takeover. They are the trashy part of the car scene that 99% of us DO NOT associate with. And we do not condone it either."

—"Back in the day, we did donuts in parking lots. Now it's in the middle of intersections. Nothing new."

—"Get them a place to DRIFT safely. Other states and cities have them."

What's next?

—The proposed bill passed 83-6 in the Ohio House with bipartisan support on Wednesday.

—It heads to the Ohio Senate for further consideration sometime next year.