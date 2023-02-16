Reporting suspected dangerous individuals could prevent some violent attacks

There is no doubt one of the biggest fears most Americans have is being swept up into some sort of crime involving serious physical assault or mass shooting event.

Just the very thought of having some out of control angry stranger assault and possibly kill you for no reason is absolutely abhorrent, but it happens to hundreds of people every day across the United States. Sadly, some of the attacks could have been prevented if the proper authorities would have taken action and notified law enforcement officials when they were forewarned.

Such was the case at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on January 6, 2023. Three times teachers or school employees warned administrative staff regarding a 6 year old child with a gun making threats to other students. The situation began about 11:15am when Abigail Zwerner went to the school administrator reporting the boy was threatening to beat up other students, but nothing was done. One hour later a second teacher went to the the administrator reporting she had searched the child's back pack for a gun during recess but had found nothing, and requested the boy be searched. The administrator turned down the request for a search stating, “Well he has little pockets.”

Around 1 p.m. another teacher told the administrator she found a student crying, stating the boy had threatened to kill her with a gun, but once again the administrator failed to act. A short time later a school employee heard about the gun and requested a search and was told, “To wait the situation out because the school day was almost over.” Police state they were never informed of the situation.

One hour later Abigail Zwerner was shot in the face by the boy in front of a class room of students. Diane Toscano, lawyer for Ms. Zwerner said the administrator, “Was frozen by apathy.”

According to a December 21, 2022 report from “Safehome.org Research,” violent crime in America has risen 12 percent in U.S. Cities since 2010. Crimes of murder, rape, and aggravated assault all climbed by 25 percent or more. For some unknown reason three Indiana cities, Jasper, Shelbyville, and Warsaw saw an overall violent crime jump of 1,918 percent. Topping the list for violent crime in large metropolitan cities are Detroit, Memphis and Milwaukee. Amazingly St. Louis which is ranked as a medium city, ranks first in the nation for murders and aggravated assaults. It's in the top ten for every category of violent crime except rape. The murder rate in St. Louis is nearly double the rate of Detroit which has twice the population.

Story continues

Regrettably mass shooting attacks in the United States are now to be feared as much as individual attacks. As of February 5 when this column was submitted, there were already 57 such incidents in 2023. Nearly all the attacks were carried out by a single person, and 96 percent of them were men. A scary part of the statistics is that the attackers range from as young as 14 to age 87. Not unlike the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, most of these shooters had also displayed erratic behavior or had communicated one way or another they were a serious threat to themselves or others. Once again in most cases the problem had been brought to the attention of police, employers, or school administrators, and those officials failed to react.

All to often that “Failed to react,” response comes from the fact people, including some law enforcement officials are reluctant to possibly violate some ones civil rights on just the word of a confidential informant. How many of these attacks could have been prevented by somebody taking the initiative to investigate a suspected dangerous individual we will never know. But we do know the end results when people fail to act.

No doubt it's incredibly hard to turn in friends, co-workers or relatives you feel may be a risk to the safety of others. But on the other hand, it's much easier than apologizing to families of victims for doing nothing, when you had the chance to make a difference.

This is the opinion of Gerry Feld, whose column is published the second Sunday of the month. He writes about issues from a conservative perspective and is a published novelist.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Reporting dangerous individuals could prevent some violent attacks