Reports: 1 in custody after brief pursuit involving deputies, Xenia police ends in Greene County

One person has been taken into police custody following a pursuit involving Xenia police and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office that ended in Cedarville Twp., according to initial reports.

Xenia officers and Greene County deputies reported they were involved in a pursuit around 10:45 a.m. in the area of Wilberforce-Clifton Road and Tarbox Cemetery Road, emergency scanner traffic indicated.

The pursuit ended with one person in custody in the 2500 block of Wilberforce Clifton Road, which is just south of the intersection with Tarbox Cemetery Road.

A Xenia police spokesperson was not able to immediately provide additional details on the investigation.

Xenia police had been looking for a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning, however the spokesperson said he was not able to confirm if the suspect wanted in the shooting was in custody nor if the pursuit was related to the investigation.

Jacob Scoby, 30, of Xenia was hospitalized after the shooting and later died from his injuries. Police said they had a suspect in the shooting who was however they did not released his name, saying officers were attempting to get an arrest warrant before naming the suspect.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.