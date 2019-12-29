Armed Parishioners Killed the Gunman in a Texas Church Shooting. Here’s What to Know

A gunman who opened fire on a Sunday morning church service in Texas was killed after parishioners confronted the gunman and returned fire.

Two churchgoers were killed in the shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in the city of White Settlement near Fort Worth.

The shooting comes more than two years after 26 people were killed in an attack at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs outside San Antonio.

Here’s what to know about the shooting.

What happened?

The gunman opened fire during a church service on Sunday. The shooting started just before communion, Jack Cummings, a minister at the church, told the New York Times. He said that about 250 people were inside the church’s auditorium at the time.

Two churchgoers confronted the gunman and returned fire, White Settlement Police Chief J.P. Bevering said.

“The threat has stopped thanks to the heroic actions of those two parishioners at the church,” Bevering said during the press conference.

The armed parishioners were members of the church’s volunteer security team, which is comprised of church members who are licensed to carry firearms, according to the Associated Press.

Local media reports that a livestream of the church service—which appears to have been removed online—shows at least one churchgoer firing back at the shooter while dozens seek shelter under pews.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and White Settlement police responded to calls of the shooting at about 11 a.m. Sunday, Michael Drivdahl, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson, tells TIME. “No other injuries have been reported. The scene is secure and the investigation is active,” he adds.

The Dallas field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) shared a tweet on Sunday afternoon that agents were en route to West Freeway Church of Christ.

BREAKING: #ATF Special Agents are en route to a reported shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement TX. @WSPD_TX @cityof_ws @fortworthpd pic.twitter.com/hxNJHmLw18 — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) December 29, 2019

On Sunday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared condolences to the families of the victims.

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Abbott said in a public statement. “Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy.”

Where did the shooting happen?

The shooting happened at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, about 10 miles west of Fort Worth. It is located in a residential area of the small city of about 18,000 people.

Who are the victims?

Two people died in the shooting, Jason Wandel, chief division counsel for the Dallas field office of the FBI, tells TIME.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims. It is not clear whether the victims included any of the armed parishioners who confronted the gunman.

“We lost two great men today, but it could have been a lot worse,” Pastor Britt Farmer of West Freeway Church of Christ said during a press conference. “I’m thankful that our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves,” Farmer said.

“We have a congregation here of open-hearted people…and to have something like this happen destroys my heart,” Farmer said.

Who is the gunman?

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the gunman, who died after being shot by churchgoers.

The gunman had a previous arrest record, said Matthew J. DeSarno, an FBI special agent in charge of Dallas, according to the Associated Press. He described the gunman as a “relatively transient” person with roots in the area.

Cummings said that the gunman was “acting suspiciously” before the shooting and drew the attention of the church’s security team, according to the Times.

“He was immediately hit by one of our marksmen,” Cummings said, according to the Times. “The next thing I know, he was lying on the floor.”

Officials are still investigating the motive.