Reports: 22-year-old North Carolina woman charged in fatal Longs shooting

A 22-year-old woman from Fayetteville, North Carolina is in custody in connection to a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead over the weekend in Longs, according to multiple reports.

WMBF News, WPDE-TV and WBTW-TV reported that Yunique Demsa Weathers was arrested in connection to the homicide. Weathers was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 6:13 p.m. Sunday and remains incarcerated without bond set. She’s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

De-Erica Fisher died from gunshot wounds at the scene of the shooting at the intersection of Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. The release did not state where Fisher is from.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF, Horry County police went to a reported shooting around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. On scene, an officer was walking on the edge of a canal and into a field when he heard a gunshot.

Police found Weathers with a weapon that was reportedly found in the field and they instructed her to drop the weapon, WMBF reported. Police say she emptied the gun’s chamber before tossing it to the ground.

Officers then approached the victim, who appeared to be dead, WMBF reports. Fisher was shot several times and died from her injuries at the scene, Willard said.

Police took Weathers into custody.