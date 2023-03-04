Reports: 3 children dead, 2 wounded in attack at Texas home

3
·1 min read

ITALY, Texas (AP) — News reports say three children have been killed and two other children wounded in an attack at at a home in Texas Friday.

KTVT-TV reported paramedics responded to a call at a home in Italy, Texas, around 4 p.m. and two people were transported to hospitals by helicopter.

WFAA-TV reported a woman was in custody after a stabbing at the home in Ellis County.

The station reported the woman was the mother of five children, who were the victims of the attack.

WFAA reported the office of Child Protective Services visited the home and reported the attack to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

“We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why,” Child Protective Services said in a statement shared with WFAA.

Recommended Stories

  • PRESSER: Authorities investigating deaths of 3 children in Italy

    Authorities held a press conference to their investigation into the deaths of three children in the Ellis County town of Italy.

  • Speeding driver in fatal Palm Desert crash arrested

    Ricardo Meza, 24, is facing three counts of homicide, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

  • Third-quarter surge powers Colonel Crawford past Lucas for another OHSAA district title

    A 10-0 run in the third quarter saw the Eagles go from trailing 22-21 to leading 31-22 and they never looked back.

  • RAF to fly first Nato missions with Germany over Estonia in show of strength to Russia

    The RAF will fly Nato missions with Germany over Estonia for the first time in a show of strength to Russia.

  • Chris Rock to finally have his say in new stand-up special

    A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock is poised to finally have his say. The 58-year-old comedian on Saturday night will perform his first stand-up special since last year’s Oscars. Not only will Rock present about an hour of stand-up from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, but Netflix — in its first ever live show — will bookend the special with star-studded commentary.

  • Hartland schools investigating after school board members' comments spark concern

    Some parents in Hartland schools are upset over a podcast featuring school board members in which controversial comments were made.

  • 3 children dead, 2 injured in stabbing at a Texas home

    Three children were fatally stabbed and two were injured Friday in an attack at a home in Italy, Texas, police said. Upon arrival, multiple victims were found, including three children that were dead and two others who were wounded and taken to the hospital. All of the victims were children, Cozby said.

  • China to See One Heck of a Renaissance in 2H: Alexander

    Peter Alexander, managing director at Z-Ben Advisors, discusses China's National People's Congress, market sentiment in China and his outlook for the economy. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Lake Highlands and Byron Nelson advance to play in the 6A Region 1 District Finals

    North Crowley and Hebron fall short in the semifinal round

  • Valley amputee veteran uses pickleball to help children whose parents have cancer

    More than 40 years ago, a Valley veteran's life was forever changed. Today, the amputee is excelling in sports and inspiring others.

  • Library Lines: What is a library consortium?

    When libraries share resources, it allows them to provide services to patrons that individually the libraries wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford.

  • First evidence for horseback riding dates back 5,000 years

    Archaeologists have found the earliest direct evidence for horseback riding – an innovation that would transform history – in 5,000 year old human skeletons in central Europe. “When you get on a horse and ride it fast, it’s a thrill – I’m sure ancient humans felt the same way,” said David Anthony, a co-author of the study and Hartwick College archaeologist. Researchers analyzed more than 200 Bronze Age skeletal remains in museum collections in Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic to look for signs of what co-author and University of Helsinki anthropologist Martin Trautmann calls “horse rider syndrome” – six tell-tale markers that indicate a person was likely riding an animal, including characteristic wear marks on the hip sockets, thigh bone and pelvis.

  • Joy Harjo Receives Harper Lee Award

    Former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo (Muskogee Creek) will receive the 2023 Harper Lee Award at the Monroe Literary Festival on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Harper Lee Award was named after the author of the classic American novel To Kill a Mockingbird. Harjo served three terms as the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States from 2019-2022 and is the first Native American to hold the honor.

  • Game Recap: Hawks 129, Trail Blazers 111

    Led by Dejounte Murray's career-high 41 points, along with five rebounds and six assists, the Hawks defeat the Trail Blazers, 129-111. Trae Young added 23 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in the victory, while Damian Lillard tallied 33 points, four rebounds and eight assists for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Hawks improve to 32-31 on the season, while the Trail Blazers fall to 29-34.

  • Ex-Biden Administration ‘Disinformation’ Czar Crowdfunding Lawsuit to ‘Hold Fox Accountable’

    Nina Jankowicz has decided to crowdfund a suit against Fox News for allegedly spreading "malicious, reckless lies" about her.

  • 'They were mocking her': Knoxville police under fire after woman experiencing stroke dies following arrest

    Lisa Edwards, 60, was arrested for trespassing at a hospital that had just discharged her after a stroke. She had another stroke as police jailed her.

  • Tornadoes, power outages as storm crosses Texas, Louisiana

    Tornadoes touched down in Texas and Louisiana as a powerful storm system that dumped heavy snow in California pushed through the Southern Plains and into the Deep South on Thursday, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights into and out of the Dallas-area. Wind gusts of over 70 mph (112 kph) were reported in Texas as tornado watches were issued into Thursday night in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. National Weather Service teams planned to head out Friday to survey areas for likely tornado damage in the storm's path, which stretched from southeast Oklahoma into Texas and neighboring Arkansas and Louisiana.

  • After Murdaugh trial 'circus,' Walterboro welcomes normality

    Walterboro native Danny Murdaugh is ready for his small South Carolina town to return to normal following the double murder trial of a distant relative that drew global attention and sullied his family’s surname. The spectacle altered life in Walterboro for over a month as an influx of locals, tourists and media flocked to the otherwise quiet downtown area to join the gripping trial. On the other side of the street, entrepreneurs parked food trucks to cash in on the crowds.

  • Former `Sweetie Pie's' star Tim Norman gets life in killing

    The former star of St. Louis-based television reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie's” was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for arranging the shooting death of his nephew to collect a life insurance payment. James “Tim” Norman did not speak on his own behalf at the sentencing hearing in the March 2016 killing of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. Both men had starred in the long-running OWN reality show about the family’s soul food business in the St. Louis area. “I don’t know whether Tim did what he was accused and convicted of,” wrote Robbie Montgomery, who is also the victim's grandmother.

  • Ex-wrestler pleads guilty again in Mississippi welfare fraud

    A former pro wrestler pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge related to misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help needy families in Mississippi, one of the poorest states in the U.S. Brett DiBiase faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine for his plea to conspiracy to defraud the federal government. State sentencing was delayed, and DiBiase has been cooperating with state and federal investigators looking at others in the case, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said.