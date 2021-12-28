Reports of active shooter at Kansas City Walmart were unfounded, police say
Kansas City police said reports of an active shooter at a local Walmart on Monday evening were unfounded.
A disturbance was reported at the store on Boardwalk Avenue and one person was taken into custody, but no shots were fired and no one was injured, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the police department.
Little other information was immediately available, including whether the suspect was carrying a weapon at the time of their arrest.