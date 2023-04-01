Reports April 1

Mar. 31—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

March 29, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 12000 block Snake Road, 14000 block Lipscomb Road, 5000 block Mooresville Road, AL hwy 251/Holt Road, Coffman Road/AL Hwy 127, 23000 block Hays Mill Road

Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Blackburn Road, 16000 block Crimson Street, 18000 block Menefee Road, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, 11000 block Ripley Road, 23000 block Slate Road, 11000 block Glass Hollow

Hazard- road/hazard/debris- Mooresville Road/Wooley Springs Road

Theft- 12000 block Dickens Lane

Disturbance- Saddle Trail/East Limestone Road

Criminal mischief- 13000 block Burgreen Road

Alarm- 12000 block Juniors Drive, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 29000 block Westfield Drive, 7700 block Blue Springs Drive

Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72, 200 block Durham Road, Giles County Jail, 5900 block US Hwy 31

Reckless/drag racing- Sandlin Road/Upper Ft. Hampton Road

March 30, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Piney Chapel Road/Elkton Road, Sugar Way/AL Hwy 99, 25000 block Rooker Lane

Animal related/livestock- US Hwy 72/Seven Mile Post Road, 13000 block Copperfield Lane, 26000 block Copeland Road, 17000 block Dobbins Road, 13000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 17000 block Sneed Street, 26000 block Clem Road, 22000 block Black Road

Intoxicated driver- 21000 block Elkton Road, AL Hwy 251/Harvest Road, East Limestone Road/Pepper Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 25000 block Caldera Drive

Road hazard/debris- MM6 I565, Piney Chapel Road/AL Hwy 127

Theft- 14000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block Elm Street

Burglary- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Disturbance- 13000 block Nancy Loop Lane, 28000 block Capshaw Road, 19000 block Windsox Place,

Unwanted guest- 16000 block Buckskin Lane, 27000 block New Bethel Road

Warrant- Smith Gover Road, 100 block Elm Street, 21000 block East Limestone Road, 100 block Elm Street

Alarm- 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 27000 block Jeffery Lee Lane

Nuisance/loud music- Sugar Hill Lane

Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 99/Pamela Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

—conduct- disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—first-degree theft- auto theft, third-degree burglary- residence- no force, first-degree criminal mischief- damage to private property, possession of burglary tools

—distribution of a controlled substance

—first-degree criminal mischief- damage to private property, possession of burglars tools, third-degree burglary- residence- no force

—driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle with expired tag

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—throwing/shooting into occupied vehicle, attempt to elude by any means

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—possession of controlled substance

—cruelty to animals

—driving under the influence (alcohol), resisting arrest

—interference with custody

—public intoxication, converted statute, illegal of prescription drugs

—arrest prior to requisition- fugitive from justice

—third-degree domestic violence- menacing-intimidation, second-degree assault

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Madison- 1980 black Mazda RX7, Mar. 29, $15,000, 12000 block Dickens Lane

—Athens- Fixodent denture cream, dog food, Mar. 28, $7.05, 14000 block Hwy 72

—Athens- medications, Mar. 24-30, unknown value, 15000 block Joseph Drive

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—giving false identification to a law enforcement officer

—failure to appear- no insurance

—failure to appear- two counts drivers license suspended, expired tag

—third-degree criminal trespass

—fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended, switched tag, no insurance

—failure to appear- operating vehicle no insurance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—failure to appear- no drivers license, reasonable prudent speed

—no drivers license

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, money, purse and contents, Mar. 29, $120, 600 block Box Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- third-degree criminal trespass, 1000 block Us Hwy 72