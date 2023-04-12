Reports April 11

Apr. 11—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Sunday.

April 7, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Memory Way, 25000 block Elkton Road, 14000 block Smith Drive

Animal related/livestock- AL Hwy 251/Johnson Lane

Traffic accident- Glaze Road/New Cut Road, Seven Mile Post Road/Hwy 72

Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 99/Easter Ferry Roa, 13000 block US Hwy 72

Theft- 27000 block Wooley Springs Road, 27000 block McKee Road

Fraud use CCID theft- 25000 block 7th Street (Ardmore)

Disturbance- 27000 block N. Wales Road, 26000 block Clem Road, 15000 block Shaw Road (two calls)

Unwanted guest- 12000 block Burgreen Road

Harassment- 15000 block Shaw Road

Alarm- 28000 block Ragsdale Creek Road, 27000 block US Hwy 72

Warrant- 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, 23000 block Norman Lane, 400 block Elkton Street, Grubbs Road/Hammons Road, 100 block Elm Street, Piney Chapel Road/Elkton Road

Discharging firearms- 20000 block Myers Road

April 8, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Yarbrough Road/Black Road, 25000 block Rutledge Drive, 8000 block Upper Snake Road, 17000 block Red Oak Way, 17000 block AL 251, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road

Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Newby Chapel Road, Menefee Road/Pepper Road, 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane, 20000 block Holt Road, Seven Mile Post Road/Quinn Road, Gordon Road/Snake Road

Intoxicated driver- 24000 block Mooresville Road, Nick Davis Road/East Limestone Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Littering/dumping- 25000 block Pepper Road

Theft- 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Breaking and entering vehicles- 12000 block Hickory Hills Road, 12000 block Hickory Hills Road,

Disturbance- 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, 9000 block Settle Road, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, 29000 block Little Creek Road

Harassment- 29000 block Bethel Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 12000 block Lukers Way, 27000 block Harvest Road, 13000 block Brownsferry Road

Unwanted guest- 14000 block Elk River Mills Road

Alarm- 8600 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Kosar Crossing, 27000 block Jarrod Blvd., 14000 block Commonwealth Drive, 26000 block Riparian Drive, 26000 block Riparian Drive

Warrant- 23000 block Norman Lane, 8800 block US Hwy 72

Nuisance/loud music- 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive, 12000 block Beech Fork Lane, 20000 block Holt Road, 24000 block Slate Road

Reckless/drag racing- Old Railroad Bed Road/Crockett Run Lane

April 9, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 23000 block Roberts Road, 23000 block Roberts Road, 27000 block Copeland Road, 8000 block US Hwy 31, Rogers Group Quarry, 26000 block Johnson Lane

Animal related/livestock- 9000 block Settle Road, Mooresville Road/Barksdale Road, 29000 block Veto Road, 12000 block Beech Fork Lane, Sweet Springs Baptist Church/Lambert Road

Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 99/New Cut Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 30000 block US Hwy 72

Theft- 20000 block Townsend Ford Road

Burglary- 20000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block Pinedale Road

Criminal trespass- 28000 block Mooresville Road

Disturbance- 12000 block US Hwy 72, 15000 block McCormick Lane, 21000 block Thomas Road, 24000 block Gin Street, 28000 block Monday Road

Unwanted guest- 15000 block Ham Road

Alarm- 2000 block Marina Road, 19000 block Moyers Road

Reckless/drag racing- 18000 block Belly Hill Drive, Sgt. Holden Lane

Discharging firearms- 18000 block Nuclear Plant Road

Nuisance/loud music- 21000 block Hays Mill Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—contempt of court

—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500

—second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, distribution of a controlled substance, murder- non-family- other weapon

—first-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—trafficking in stolen identities

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police officer

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—public intoxication, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—chemical endangerment

—distribution of a controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—violation of domestic violence protection

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, other agency warrant

—trafficking in stolen identities, two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Toney- third-degree theft, key to Scion, April 7, $550, 27000 block McKee Road

—Athens- breaking and entering vehicle, Canik TP9 9mm (tan), US currency, debit card, social security card, AL drivers license, pistol permit, wallet, credit card, April 8, $580, 12000 block Hickory Hills Road

—Athens- breaking and entering vehicle, three credit cards, wallet, AL drivers license, wallet, social security card, US currency, April 8, $150, 12000 block Hickory Hills Road

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, seven boxes of Hanes underwear and socks, Neosporin ointment, April 8, $91.16, 28000 block Hwy 99

—Ardmore- second-degree burglary, medications, April 9, unknown value, 29000 block Pinedale Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—probation violation- driving under the influence

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft

—unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle, three counts fraudulent use of debit/credit card

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended, no insurance

—giving false identification to law enforcement officer

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked, operating vehicle without insurance

—unlawful possession of controlled substance

—failure to appear- two counts no child restraint

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, consumable goods, $269.26, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, items of miscellaneous merchandise, $130.08, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, merchandise, $40.94, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, merchandise, $150.77, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- third-degree criminal trespass, 200 block US Hwy 31 N

—Athens- possession of marijuana, Chevrolet Cruze, $300, 300 block Wickerberry Lane

—Athens- giving false identification to law enforcement officer, 1200 block Plato Jones

—Athens- unlawful possession of controlled substance (safe keeping), methamphetamine, marijuana, Daisy Powerline .177 cal Air pistol BB gun, $70, 300 block French Farms Blvd.