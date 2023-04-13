Reports April 12

The Daily Beast

The Daily Beast/Louisville Metro PDThe gunman who unleashed a terrifying barrage of semi-automatic rifle fire at a Louisville bank office on Monday had “challenges” with his mental health but seemed perfectly normal the day before the senseless massacre that killed five of his colleagues and injured nine others, according to a family spokesman.Connor Sturgeon, 23, battled depression and anxiety but a mass shooting by the syndications associate and portfolio banker “was nowhere on the grid,” Pete