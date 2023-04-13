Reports April 12
Apr. 12—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
April 10, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Easter Ferry Road/Cabbage Ridge, 25000 block Cotton Belt Road, 8700 block Cowford Road, 14000 block East Limestone Road, 14000 block Dupree Worthy Road, McCurry Motors, McKee Road, Black Road underpass,
Animal related/livestock- 29000 block 1st Ave W, 12000 block Snake Road, 20000 block Myers Road, 28000 block Mitchell Loop, 21000 block Sugar Creek Estates Road, 28000 block Acorn Way, 21000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 24000 block Barnes Road, 21000 block Sugar Creek Estates Road, 17000 block Sledge Road
Traffic accident- 7700 US Hwy 72
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 29000 block Persimmon Tree Road
Robbery- 17000 block Happy Hollow Road
Vehicle theft- 26000 block US Hwy 72
Theft- 27000 block Thach Road, 28000 block Katie Drive
Intoxicated person- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road
Disturbance- 22000 block Black Road, 24000 block Zion Church Lane, 28000 block Oak Grove Road, 28000 block Capshaw Road, 24000 block Barnes Road
Harassment- 100 block W. Elm Street
Alarm- 14000 block Ashley Lane, 11000 block Cardinal Drive
Warrant- 400 block Jefferson Street, 200 block W. Washington Street, 200 block W. Washington Street, McKee Road/Wall Triana, 400 block S. Jefferson Street
SORNA compliance check- N. Gin Street
Reckless/drag racing- Elk Estates, 27000 block Copeland Road
Discharging firearms- 16000 block Hampton Lane
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—obstruction- failure to appear, two counts no seat belt, speeding, driving while license suspended/revoked, two counts operating vehicle without insurance
—fourth-degree receiving stolen property
—truancy
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault-simple
—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, second-degree burglary- residence- force
—sentenced from court
—truancy
—two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
—violation of a domestic violence order
—two counts second-degree rape- strong arm
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, cat, March 30- April 10, unknown value, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
—Athens- first-degree theft, 2006 white Ford F250, 2018 black UTLO utility trailer, April 7-10, $12,000, 26000 block Hwy 72
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, TVA Credit Union check, April 1-5, unknown value, 27000 block Thach Road
—Lester- fourth-degree theft, black UTLO utility trailer, April 4, $400, 26000 block Dupree Hollow Road
—Toney- first degree theft, 11 cedar logs, April 3-10, $5,500, 28000 block Katie Drive
—Elkmont- first-degree burglary, wallet, currency, debit card, April 10, $820, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—giving false identification to law enforcement officer
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—possession of forged instrument
—driving under the influence
—failure to appear two counts no child restraint
—failure to appear drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, $13.30, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, $96.73, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
—Athens- fraudulent use of a debit card, 900 block E. Hobbs Street