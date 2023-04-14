Reports April 13
Apr. 13—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
April 11, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Ashley Lane, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 100 block Elm Street W, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive
Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Highland Drive, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 21000 block Sandlin Road, 21000 block Sugar Creek Estates Road, 12000 block Snake Road, 15000 block AL Hwy 251, 14000 block Blackburn Road, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane, Poff Lane/Sewell Road, Seven Mile Post Road/Quinn Road, Ed Ray Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Cox Road/US Hwy 72
Traffic accident- 22000 block Cairo Hollow Road
Intoxicated driver- Hwy 72/Blue Springs, US Hwy 31, 20000 AL Hwy 127
Vehicle theft- 15000 block Elk River Mills
Theft- 29000 block McKee Road
Disturbance- 17000 block East Limestone Road
SORNA compliance check- 19000 block Sewell Road, 22000 block Yarbrough Road, 26000 block Clem Road, 1500 block US Hwy 72
Discharging firearms- 12000 block Beech Fork Lane
Reckless/drag racing- Elk Estates Road, Sand Springs Road/Thach Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempt to elude by motor vehicle
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal trespass
—driving under the influence (controlled substance), third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—third-degree possession of forged instrument
—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence
—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
—arrest for other agency
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, $50, 600 block Jefferson Street
—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, $219.89, 900 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.