Reports April 13

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Apr. 13—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

April 11, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Ashley Lane, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 100 block Elm Street W, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive

Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Highland Drive, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 21000 block Sandlin Road, 21000 block Sugar Creek Estates Road, 12000 block Snake Road, 15000 block AL Hwy 251, 14000 block Blackburn Road, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane, Poff Lane/Sewell Road, Seven Mile Post Road/Quinn Road, Ed Ray Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Cox Road/US Hwy 72

Traffic accident- 22000 block Cairo Hollow Road

Intoxicated driver- Hwy 72/Blue Springs, US Hwy 31, 20000 AL Hwy 127

Vehicle theft- 15000 block Elk River Mills

Theft- 29000 block McKee Road

Disturbance- 17000 block East Limestone Road

SORNA compliance check- 19000 block Sewell Road, 22000 block Yarbrough Road, 26000 block Clem Road, 1500 block US Hwy 72

Discharging firearms- 12000 block Beech Fork Lane

Reckless/drag racing- Elk Estates Road, Sand Springs Road/Thach Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempt to elude by motor vehicle

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal trespass

—driving under the influence (controlled substance), third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—third-degree possession of forged instrument

—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

—arrest for other agency

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, $50, 600 block Jefferson Street

—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, $219.89, 900 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.