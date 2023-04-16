Reports April 15
Apr. 15—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
April 12, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Upper Ft. Hampton Road/Hays Mill Road, Brownsferry Road/Cowford Road, Bolyn/Astor Lane, 1900 block Rockhouse Road, Bethel Road/Miller Lane, 21000 block Stinnett Hollow Road, Elkton Road/Sandlin Road, Mahalo Circle/Makani Lane, 19000 block Cox Road, 11000 block Bud Bates Road, Salem Minor Hill Road
Animal related/livestock- 15000 block York Lane, US Hwy 72/Hampton Lane, 9000 block Blue Springs Circle, 18000 block Belly Hill Drive
Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Holt Road, Love Branch Road/Harvest Road
Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 99/New Cut Road
Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road
Theft- 6000 block Snake Road, 24000 block Bethel Road
Unwanted guest- 27000 block Oak Grove Road
Harassment- 13000 block Elk River Mills Road
Disturbance- 12000 block Spring Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Warrant- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 29000 block McKee Road, 29000 block McKee Road, 300 block Campbell Drive, 16000 block Poplar Creek Drive
SORNA compliance check- 19000 block Sewell Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
Nuisance/loud music- 14000 block Grubbs Road, 20000 block Holt Road
April 13, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- The Pines, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 24000 block Slate Road, 28000 block Oak Grove Road, 28000 block Oak Grove Road, Tillman Mill Road/Oneal Road, 29000 block Dorning Road, 26000 block US Hwy 72, Menefee Road/J Yarbrough Road, Blackburn Road/Evans Road
Animal related/livestock- 18000 block Belly Hill Drive, Gordon Road/Holt Springer Road, 21000 block Sugar Creek Estates, 15000 block US Hwy 72, MM 365 I65, 9000 block Sgt. Holden Lane, US Hwy 72/BFI Lane, 12000 block Carriage Park Lane, 17000 block Witty Mill Road, Mooresville Road/E. New Garden Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 19000 block Piney Trails Way
Road hazard/debris- Elm Street
Breaking and entering vehicle- 24000 block Slate Road
Vehicle theft- 30000 block US Hwy 72
Disturbance- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 9000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.
Littering/dumping- 21000 block Clement Gin Road
Intoxicated driver- 12000 block Lakeview Street
Alarm- 14000 block Ravenel Drive, 22000 block New Garden Road, 13000 block Hatchett Road, 22000 block Stearman Way
Warrant- 29000 block McKee Road, 500 block Elkton Street, Old Railroad Bed Road/Dorning Road
SORNA compliance check- 19000 block Sewell Road
Nuisance/loud music- 24000 block Slate Road
Discharging firearms- Bain Road/Sharp Road, 28000 block Leaning Pine Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
—two counts second-degree theft- firearms
—second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500
—third-degree domestic violence- harassing
—two counts possession of controlled substance
—three counts possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana
—leaving the scene of an accident
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Elkmont- breaking and entering of vehicle, medications, April 12-13, unknown value, 24000 block Slate Road
—Madison- first-degree theft, 2011 blue Hyundai Sonata, April 13, $11,000, 30000 block Hwy 72
—Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2005 white Chevy Avalanche, April 4-13, $30,000, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
—chemical endangerment
—possession of controlled substance
—attempt to elude by any means, public intoxication, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, resisting arrest
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—possession of controlled substance
—third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—first-degree theft of property
—eight counts fourth-degree theft of property
—failure to appear- no insurance
—giving false name to law enforcement officer, failure to appear: switched tag, two counts no insurance, two counts fourth-degree theft
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- third-degree criminal mischief, mailbox, April 12, 15000 block Kings Drive
—Athens- harassment, 600 block W Market Street