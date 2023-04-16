Reports April 15

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Apr. 15—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

April 12, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Upper Ft. Hampton Road/Hays Mill Road, Brownsferry Road/Cowford Road, Bolyn/Astor Lane, 1900 block Rockhouse Road, Bethel Road/Miller Lane, 21000 block Stinnett Hollow Road, Elkton Road/Sandlin Road, Mahalo Circle/Makani Lane, 19000 block Cox Road, 11000 block Bud Bates Road, Salem Minor Hill Road

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block York Lane, US Hwy 72/Hampton Lane, 9000 block Blue Springs Circle, 18000 block Belly Hill Drive

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Holt Road, Love Branch Road/Harvest Road

Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 99/New Cut Road

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road

Theft- 6000 block Snake Road, 24000 block Bethel Road

Unwanted guest- 27000 block Oak Grove Road

Harassment- 13000 block Elk River Mills Road

Disturbance- 12000 block Spring Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Warrant- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 29000 block McKee Road, 29000 block McKee Road, 300 block Campbell Drive, 16000 block Poplar Creek Drive

SORNA compliance check- 19000 block Sewell Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Nuisance/loud music- 14000 block Grubbs Road, 20000 block Holt Road

April 13, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- The Pines, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 24000 block Slate Road, 28000 block Oak Grove Road, 28000 block Oak Grove Road, Tillman Mill Road/Oneal Road, 29000 block Dorning Road, 26000 block US Hwy 72, Menefee Road/J Yarbrough Road, Blackburn Road/Evans Road

Animal related/livestock- 18000 block Belly Hill Drive, Gordon Road/Holt Springer Road, 21000 block Sugar Creek Estates, 15000 block US Hwy 72, MM 365 I65, 9000 block Sgt. Holden Lane, US Hwy 72/BFI Lane, 12000 block Carriage Park Lane, 17000 block Witty Mill Road, Mooresville Road/E. New Garden Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 19000 block Piney Trails Way

Road hazard/debris- Elm Street

Breaking and entering vehicle- 24000 block Slate Road

Vehicle theft- 30000 block US Hwy 72

Disturbance- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 9000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.

Littering/dumping- 21000 block Clement Gin Road

Intoxicated driver- 12000 block Lakeview Street

Alarm- 14000 block Ravenel Drive, 22000 block New Garden Road, 13000 block Hatchett Road, 22000 block Stearman Way

Warrant- 29000 block McKee Road, 500 block Elkton Street, Old Railroad Bed Road/Dorning Road

SORNA compliance check- 19000 block Sewell Road

Nuisance/loud music- 24000 block Slate Road

Discharging firearms- Bain Road/Sharp Road, 28000 block Leaning Pine Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—two counts second-degree theft- firearms

—second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500

—third-degree domestic violence- harassing

—two counts possession of controlled substance

—three counts possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

—leaving the scene of an accident

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Elkmont- breaking and entering of vehicle, medications, April 12-13, unknown value, 24000 block Slate Road

—Madison- first-degree theft, 2011 blue Hyundai Sonata, April 13, $11,000, 30000 block Hwy 72

—Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2005 white Chevy Avalanche, April 4-13, $30,000, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

—chemical endangerment

—possession of controlled substance

—attempt to elude by any means, public intoxication, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, resisting arrest

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—first-degree theft of property

—eight counts fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- no insurance

—giving false name to law enforcement officer, failure to appear: switched tag, two counts no insurance, two counts fourth-degree theft

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- third-degree criminal mischief, mailbox, April 12, 15000 block Kings Drive

—Athens- harassment, 600 block W Market Street