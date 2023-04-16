Reports April 15

Apr. 15—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

April 12, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Upper Ft. Hampton Road/Hays Mill Road, Brownsferry Road/Cowford Road, Bolyn/Astor Lane, 1900 block Rockhouse Road, Bethel Road/Miller Lane, 21000 block Stinnett Hollow Road, Elkton Road/Sandlin Road, Mahalo Circle/Makani Lane, 19000 block Cox Road, 11000 block Bud Bates Road, Salem Minor Hill Road

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block York Lane, US Hwy 72/Hampton Lane, 9000 block Blue Springs Circle, 18000 block Belly Hill Drive

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Holt Road, Love Branch Road/Harvest Road

Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 99/New Cut Road

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road

Theft- 6000 block Snake Road, 24000 block Bethel Road

Unwanted guest- 27000 block Oak Grove Road

Harassment- 13000 block Elk River Mills Road

Disturbance- 12000 block Spring Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Warrant- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 29000 block McKee Road, 29000 block McKee Road, 300 block Campbell Drive, 16000 block Poplar Creek Drive

SORNA compliance check- 19000 block Sewell Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Nuisance/loud music- 14000 block Grubbs Road, 20000 block Holt Road

April 13, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- The Pines, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 24000 block Slate Road, 28000 block Oak Grove Road, 28000 block Oak Grove Road, Tillman Mill Road/Oneal Road, 29000 block Dorning Road, 26000 block US Hwy 72, Menefee Road/J Yarbrough Road, Blackburn Road/Evans Road

Animal related/livestock- 18000 block Belly Hill Drive, Gordon Road/Holt Springer Road, 21000 block Sugar Creek Estates, 15000 block US Hwy 72, MM 365 I65, 9000 block Sgt. Holden Lane, US Hwy 72/BFI Lane, 12000 block Carriage Park Lane, 17000 block Witty Mill Road, Mooresville Road/E. New Garden Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 19000 block Piney Trails Way

Story continues

Road hazard/debris- Elm Street

Breaking and entering vehicle- 24000 block Slate Road

Vehicle theft- 30000 block US Hwy 72

Disturbance- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 9000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.

Littering/dumping- 21000 block Clement Gin Road

Intoxicated driver- 12000 block Lakeview Street

Alarm- 14000 block Ravenel Drive, 22000 block New Garden Road, 13000 block Hatchett Road, 22000 block Stearman Way

Warrant- 29000 block McKee Road, 500 block Elkton Street, Old Railroad Bed Road/Dorning Road

SORNA compliance check- 19000 block Sewell Road

Nuisance/loud music- 24000 block Slate Road

Discharging firearms- Bain Road/Sharp Road, 28000 block Leaning Pine Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—two counts second-degree theft- firearms

—second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500

—third-degree domestic violence- harassing

—two counts possession of controlled substance

—three counts possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

—leaving the scene of an accident

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Elkmont- breaking and entering of vehicle, medications, April 12-13, unknown value, 24000 block Slate Road

—Madison- first-degree theft, 2011 blue Hyundai Sonata, April 13, $11,000, 30000 block Hwy 72

—Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2005 white Chevy Avalanche, April 4-13, $30,000, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

—chemical endangerment

—possession of controlled substance

—attempt to elude by any means, public intoxication, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, resisting arrest

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—first-degree theft of property

—eight counts fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- no insurance

—giving false name to law enforcement officer, failure to appear: switched tag, two counts no insurance, two counts fourth-degree theft

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- third-degree criminal mischief, mailbox, April 12, 15000 block Kings Drive

—Athens- harassment, 600 block W Market Street