Reports April 18

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Sunday.

April 14, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Cowford Road, 12000 block Lawngate, 30000 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block Mooresville Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Animal related/livestock- Snake Road/Wright Road, Elkton Road/Piney Chapel Road, 9000 block Snake Road, Witty Mill Road, 23000 block Star Lane, Mooresville Road, Aunt Ann Hill Road, 24000 block Barnes Road, Leggtown Road/Pope Road

Intoxicated driver- New Cut Road/Blackburn Road

Shooting- 26000 block Johnson Lane

Assault- 20000 block Green Meadow

Theft- 18000 block Bream Bluff, 10000 block US Hwy 31

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 16000 block American Way

Disturbance- 9000 block Stanford Road, 18000 block Goldenrod Lane, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Harassment- 28000 block Oak Grove Road, 23000 block Miller Road, 29000 block AL Hwy 99

Unwanted guest- 18000 block Butches Way

Alarm- 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive, 21000 block Chancery Lane

Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72, 26000 block Johnson Lane, 200 block Washington Street, SS Mapco, Forrest Street/Hwy 31, 19000 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Nuisance/loud music- 23000 block Bone Road, 20000 block Holt Road

April 15, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Blackburn Road, 27000 block Cedar Hill Road, The Pines, 23000 block Porter Road, Pryor Road, 11000 block Caroline Drive, Mooresville Road/Craft Road

Animal related/livestock- Holt Road/AL Hwy 251, 20000 block Wallace Lane

Traffic accident- 17000 block Red Hill Road

Intoxicated driver- Hwy 72/Shaw Road

Theft- 22000 block Fain Road

Missing person- 24000 block Hays Mill Road

Harassment- 18000 block Watson Road, 28000 block Leaning Pine Road, 17000 block East Limestone Road

Unwanted guest- 23000 block Glover Road

Criminal trespass- 14000 block Baptist Church

Criminal mischief- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road

Alarm- 13000 block Abbington Lane, 14000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 28000 block Copeland Road

Warrant- Ashley Lane (Harvest), Elk River Mills/Tillman Mill Road, 8000 block Blue Springs Drive, 25000 block Glendell Lane, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, 18000 block Coffman Road

Discharging firearms- 13000 block Parker Road

April 16, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 12000 block Sommers Road, 22000 block Cairo Hollow Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72 (2 calls), US Hwy 72/Blackburn Road, Hobbs Loop Lane, 27000 block Mooresville Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel, 25000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 27000 block Thach Road

Animal related/livestock- Little Elk, Leggtown Road

Traffic accident- McKee Road/Bridges Road, 14000 block East Limestone Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 19000 block Meadows Road

Intoxicated driver- Mooresville Road/ Al Hwy 251

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/Newby Road

Assault- 24000 block Holland Lane

Disturbance- 28000 block Monte Way, 10000 block Country Corner Road, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 18000 block Hightower Road, 24000 block Malone Estates

Unwanted guest- 16000 block Glaze Road, 22000 block Mooresville Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 17000 block Andrews Street

Alarm- 25000 block Henry Clay Drive, 13000 block Chapel Hill Lane, 19000 block Moyers Road

Warrant- 600 block US Hwy 72, 23000 block Mooresville Road, 100 block Kyndra Lane, 22000 block Quarry Road, 17000 block Harwell Road (2 calls)

Discharging firearms- Sanderson Road/Nick Davis Road

Nuisance/loud music- 19000 block Airfield Street, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 20000 block East Limestone Road

Reckless/drag racing- 25000 block Sand Springs Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500

—discharge firearm unoccupied, attempted murder, reckless endangerment

—SORNA violation

—non-support- child

—fraudulent use debit/credit card

—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—contempt of court

—illegal possession of a credit/debit card

—two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

—first-degree hindering prosecution

—resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

—disorderly conduct, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- second-degree theft, two batteries, 40 Cypress wood planks, wicker patio set, two gas cans and gas, April 1-14, $2,400, 18000 block Bream Bluff

—Tanner- second-degree theft, medications, April 14, $200, 10000 block Hwy 31

—Anderson- third-degree theft, two boat batteries, batteries, Feb. 20- April 5, $600, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—identity theft

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—failure to appear- two counts third-degree criminal trespass

—unlawful distribution of controlled substance

—driving under the influence, unlawful possession of controlled substance

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—no insurance, failure to register vehicle

—failure to appear- no insurance

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

—open container violation, no drivers license

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, clothes, tablet, April 15, $100, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

—theft of property, vehicle tag, April 15, 600 block US Hwy 72 W

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—giving false name to enforcement officer, failure to appear switched tag, failure to appear two counts no insurance, April 14, 22000 block US Hwy 72 W

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, Chevrolet Cruze, six yellow Xanax pills, 2 small blue Xanax pills, 0.72 grams methamphetamines, 4.9 grams methamphetamines, 16 diazepam, 20 Tadalafil, April 14, AL Hwy 251 & Lindsay Lane

—unlawful possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, clear baggie methamphetamine, several small baggies for narcotics, broken glass pipe, hypodermic needle loaded with methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, April 15, Lucas Street/Pat Ingram Street

—harassment, April 15, 1200 block US Hwy 72 W

—harassment, April 16, 300 block N. Malone Street

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, crystalline substance, green leafy substance, glass pipe with residue, April 16, Wayne Street/Pat Street