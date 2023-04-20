Reports April 19
Apr. 19—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
April 17, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, Harvest Road/Batrumville Road
Animal related/livestock- 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Ft. Hampton Road, Star Lane, 29000 block Amys Circle, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 21000 block Sugar Creek Estates Road
Traffic accident- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Dogwood Flat Road, 22000 block US Hwy 72
Theft- 14000 block Ravenel Drive, 9000 block Sgt. Holden Lane
Burglary- 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road
Missing person- 14000 block Parker Road
Disturbance- 14000 block Sloan Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road
Criminal mischief- 25000 block Beulah Road
Harassment- 17000 block East Limestone Road
Alarm- 24000 block Holland Lane, 31000 block AL Hwy 99, 13000 block Shaw Road
Warrant- 200 W. Washington Street, 15000 block Cannon Road, 15000 block Elk River Mill Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72
SORNA compliance check- Colonial Grand Apartment, North Gin Road/Belle Mina
Reckless/drag racing- Hwy 99/Elk River Mill Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
—possession of a pistol by a violent felon, second-degree assault
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—attempt to elude by any means, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—contempt of court
—theft by fraudulent leasing
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Harvest- second-degree theft, eight Magnolia Westlake windows, 35 16ft. Pieces of wood, April 14-17, $1,800, 14000 block Ravenel Drive
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, Apple Pro air pod, April 16-17, $200, 9000 block Sgt. Holden Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—third-degree theft of property, currency, April 17, $700, 200 block W. Washington Street
—third-degree theft of property, Iphone 14 Pro, April 17, $900, 2300 block Lindsay Lane S
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
—third-degree criminal mischief, Hyundai Vera Cruz back window, April 17, $300, 600 block Lucas Street
—third-degree criminal trespass, April 17, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—second-degree criminal mischief, Chevy Silverado tires, April 18, $600, 700 block 5th Avenue