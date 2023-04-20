Reports April 19

The Daily Beast

TwitterA six-year-old girl and her parents were injured by gunfire on Tuesday night after a basketball rolled down a residential street in North Carolina and into a man’s yard, enraging him, neighbors told WSOC-TV. Witnesses told the station that the gunman ran up and down the street, firing until he ran out of bullets.The Gaston County Police Department said Wednesday they were still hunting for the alleged gunman, identified as Robert Louis Singletary, a 24-year-old man described as “armed and