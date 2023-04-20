Reports April 20
Apr. 19—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
April 18, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Shoemaker Branch, Mooresville Road/Nick Davis Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 13000 block Robinson Lane, 30000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block Elkton Road, 21000 block Oakland Meadows
Animal related/livestock- Black Road/Mooresville Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 127, 17000 block Jones Road, 21000 block Harris Road, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, 13000 block Summerfield Road, 27000 block Ed Ray Road, Ed Ray Road, 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 14000 block Smith Drive, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 16000 block Davis Lane, 17000 block Dobbins Road, East Limestone Road/Harvest Road, Beatline Road/Sharp Road
Intoxicated driver- Ripley Road/Parker Road
Burglary- 17000 block Happy Hollow Road
Vehicle theft- 23000 block Flanagan Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block Thach Road
Criminal mischief- 15000 block East Limestone Road
Criminal trespass- 10000 block Poplar Point Road
Prowler- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
Unwanted guest- 23000 block Porter Road
Harassment- 28000 block Leaning Pine Road
Disturbance- 11000 block Caroline Drive, 33000 block AL Hwy 99, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road
Alarm- 10000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 14000 block Eva Court, 13000 block Chapel Hill Road, 15000 block Reid Road
Warrant- 100 block Lee Street (Decatur), I65 N 358, 100 block W. Elm Street
SORNA compliance check- Old Dirt Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—SORNA violation
—possession of controlled substance
—obstruction of governmental operations, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana
—first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—fourth-degree theft- theft- from residence
—attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, five counts fraud- miscellaneous, identity theft-miscellaneous
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence
—failure to appear: second-degree illegal possession of marijuana, attempt to elude law enforcement
—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
—failure to pay- no insurance
—failure to appear- speeding
—failure to appear: speeding, expired tag
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
—second-degree criminal mischief, tires, April 18, $600, 700 block 5th Avenue