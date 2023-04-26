Reports April 25
Apr. 25—County Calls
Calls reported by Limestone County Sheriff's Office on Saturday-Sunday.
April 21, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block AL Hwy 99, Martin Line Road, 23000 block Presnell Road, 12000 block Spring Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 21000 block AL Hwy 99
Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Summerfield Drive, Sgt. Holden Lane, 25000 block Elkton Road. Mooresville Road/Craft Road, 25000 block Copeland Road
Traffic accident- Jefferson Street/Green Street
Intoxicated driver- New Cut Road/Zehner Road
Theft- 24000 block Slate Road, 18000 block Meadows Road, 26000 block Woodfield Drive
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 9000 block Poplar Point Road
Disturbance- 27000 block Seven Pines Lane, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 23000 block Porter Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 127, 22000 block New Garden Road, 12000 block Snake Road, 16000 block Mooresville Road
Alarm- 14000 block Bell Road, 20000 block Easter Ferry Road, 28000 block W. Limestone School Road
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 28000 block AL Hwy 99
Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 127/Witty Mill Road
Discharging firearms- 16000 block Hampton Lane
April 22, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 15000 block Joseph Drive, Cabbage Ridge Road/AL Hwy 99
Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 14000 block Quinn Road, 30000 block Harvest Road, 21000 block Harris Loop, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, Zehner Road/Bell Road
Theft- 10000 block Poplar Point Road
Burglary- 30000 block Wooley Springs Road
Disturbance- 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, The Barge, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Shaw Road/Ripley Road
Nuisance/loud music- Copeland Road/East Limestone Road
Unwanted guest- 25000 block Summerwood Drive
Discharging firearms- 23000 block Saint John Road
Reckless/drag racing- Harvest Road/AL Hwy 251
Alarm- 14000 block Bell Road, 17000 block Stonegate Drive, 100 block Springside Path, 24000 block Craft Road
Warrant- 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
April 23, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Easter Ferry Road/Myers Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 18000 block Bream Bluff, 13000 block Elk River Mills Road, Lester Road/Holly Lane, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 26000 block Newby Road, 15000 block Blake Drive, AL Hwy 127/Camellia Way, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block Nick Davis Road
Animal related/livestock- Seven Mile Post Road/US Hwy 72, Love Branch Road/Copeland Road, 24000 block Clearmont Drive, Salem Minor Hill Road
Traffic accident- 12000 block US Hwy 72
Theft- 14000 block Chris Way
Burglary- 13000 block Parker Road
Criminal mischief- 10000 block Mayberry Road
Disturbance- 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 12000 block Marble Drive, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road
Harassment- 28000 block Mooresville Road
Intoxicated driver- Sewell Road/Easter Ferry Road, Townsend Ford Road/New Cut Road
Discharging firearms- 26000 block Sawmill Way
Alarm- 15000 block US Hwy 72
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—sentenced from court
—two counts chemical endangerment- child abuse
—destruction of property by prisoner
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—second-degree possession of marijuana
—harassment/intimidation
—criminal littering
—second-degree possession of marijuana
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—first-degree possession of marijuana
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended, expired tag
—driving under the influence
—driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—theft of property, set of keys, April 22, $10, 400 block W. Washington St
—second-degree theft of property, Taurus Judge 410 45 revolver, April 22, $100, 600 block 9th Avenue
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
—criminal mischief, Carrier central heat and AC unit, April 21, 1100 block US Hwy 72
—harassing communications, April 21, 2200 block Windscape Drive
—criminal mischief, cattle gate, April 22, $100, 700 block N. Clinton Street