Reports April 27

Apr. 26—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday, including calls from Thursday April 20.

April 20, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 22000 block Sandlin Road, 12000 block US Hwy 31, Cowford boat ramp, 22000 block AL Hwy 20, I65/MM339, Seven Mile Post Road/Mayfield Road, 21000 block Elkton Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, Ingram Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 20

Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Summerfield Drive, AL Hwy 251/Beatline Road, 23000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 21000 block Sugar Creek Estates, 22000 block Cagle Road, 25000 block Hays Mill Road, 27000 block Saddle Tr., 3000 block Marina Drive, 23000 block Highland Drive, Ed Ray Road/Meadows Drive 10000 block US Hwy 31, 16000 block Parker Road

Traffic accident- 700 block W. Market Street, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Capshaw Road/Bledsoe Road

Road hazard/debris- Seven Mile Post Road/Hwy 72

Unwanted guest- 10000 block Snake Road

Harassment- 10000 block US Hwy 31

Disturbance- 25000 block Summerwood Drive

Alarm- 19000 block Cave Branch Road, 13000 block Arbor Ridge

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 200 block W. Washington Street, 100 block Elm Street

Nuisance/loud music- John Way

April 26, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Burgreen Road/Hwy 72, Daveen Drive, Martin Line Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road, Elkton Road/Black Road, Section Line Road/Tillman Mill Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 15000 block Mill Valley Drive

Animal related/livestock- 7000 block Tommy Hill Road, 29000 block Chipmunk Way, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, Copeland Road/Sanderson Road, 25000 block Pepper Road, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 21000 block Bean Road, 23000 block Presnell Road, 4000 block Snake Road, 9000 block Poplar Point, 20000 block Shepherds Way

Traffic accident- 26000 block US Hwy 72, US Hwy 31/Forrest Street

Intoxicated driver- Oak grove Road/Bethel Road

Theft- 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 23000 block AL Hwy 251, 10000 block Poplar Point Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 29000 block Easter Ferry Road

Burglary- 19000 block Ingram Road

Disturbance- 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 27000 block Copeland Road, 11000 block Neely Road

Harassment- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Bowers Road, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road

Alarm- 24000 block Hwy 72, 24000 block Ransom Spring Drive

Warrant- Giles County Jail, 8000 block US Hwy 72

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday, including arrests from Thursday April 20.

—possession of controlled substance- dangerous drugs

—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft

—domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

—first-degree hindering prosecution

—harassment, public lewdness- exposure or lewd act in public

—third-degree assault- simple assault

—drug trafficking, second-degree manufacture of a controlled substance

—fraudulent use credit/debit card

—reckless driving

—truancy

—distribution of a controlled substance, five counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs

—second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer, first-degree possession of marijuana, obstruction of governmental operations, resisting arrest, third-degree domestic violence

—second-degree theft-theft- miscellaneous- $1500 to $2500, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, possession of controlled substance, carry pistol unlawfully

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—three counts criminal possession of forged instrument

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Toney- first-degree theft, 2018 red X-Mark zero turn lawnmower, April 24-25, $8,600

—Tanner- third-degree burglary- breaking and entering vehicle, two batteries, tools, four rims and tires, radio, two air conditioners, eight bicycles, April 11-23, $9,790

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—fraudulent use of credit/debit card

—failure to appear- expired tag, no insurance

—failure to appear- no insurance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, two front facing car seats, $150, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, baggie containing methamphetamine, straws containing white powdered substance, glass bulb pipe with residue, 200 block S. Houston Street

—shooting into an occupied vehicle, Black Honda Accord with spoiler/ Infinity G37 grey in color with gunshot impact back and front glass, US Hwy 72 W