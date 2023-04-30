Reports April 29

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·3 min read

Apr. 29—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

April 26, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Rooker Lane, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E, 12000 block Dickens Lane, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, East Limestone Road/Pepper Road

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Hays Mill Road, Love Branch Road/Orville Smith Road, 4000 block Snake Road, 23000 block Fain Road, 22000 block Pine Road, Easter Ferry Road/Dupree Hollow Road, 24000 block Ridge Road, 20000 block Friendship Way, 10000 block Country Corner Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive

Traffic accident- Jones Road/Pepper Road, 15000 block Eastep Road

Theft- 21000 block Al Hwy 99, 19000 block East Limestone Road, 7000 block Snake Road

Burglary- 18000 block Upland Tr.

Prowler- 27000 block Thomas Edward Drive

Disturbance- 25000 block Elkton Road

Alarm- 8000 block Hwy 72, 28000 block Ferguson Lane, 12000 block Sam Circle, 12000 block US Hwy 72

Warrant- County Jail Lane (Winchester TN), 200 block Thomas Gatlin Street (Giles County), 8000 block US Hwy 72, 9000 block Poplar Point

April 27, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Woodmont Way, 29000 block Little Creek Road, Salem Minor Hill Road, 21000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Mooresville Road/Queen Anne's Lace, 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Fain Road, Salem Minor Hill Road/Smith Hollow Road, Hatchery Road

Fire (structure or vehicle)- 24000 block Elton Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 127/Cross Key Road

Intoxicated driver- Bain Road/Bill Walker Road

Burglary- 21000 block Flanagan Road

Assault- 27000 block Oak Crest Road

Alarm- 29000 block Upper Elkton Road, 28000 block Ferguson Road

Warrant- 800 block US Hwy 72, 9600 block Poplar Point Road, 9900 block Poplar Point Road, 8800 block US Hwy 72, Stewart Road/Forrest Street

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—converted statute- theft

—two counts second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer, attempt to elude by any means, resisting arrest

—nine counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

—drug trafficking

—resisting arrest, public intoxication, possession of controlled substance

—violation of domestic violence protection order, third-degree domestic violence- reckless, possession of a sawed off rifle/shotgun

—fraudulent use of debit/credit card

—first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance

—reckless endangerment

—cruelty to animals

—third-degree promote prison contraband

—third-degree domestic violence- harassing

—third-degree assault- simple assault

—possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- third-degree burglary, refrigerator, oven, microwave, Mar. 30-Apr. 26, $2,500, 18000 block Upland Trail

—Athens- gas drive off, April 25, $50.17, 21000 block Hwy 99

—Athens- third-degree burglary, John Deere 60 inch lawnmower, April 19-26, $2,500, 19000 block East Limestone Road

—Madison- first-degree theft, 2003 white Mercedes Benz E320, April 25-26, $1,500, I65/County Line Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—failure to appear- criminal mischief, criminal trespass

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree forgery, counterfeit check, April 26, $1.260, 500 block Wellington Road

—identity theft, April 26, 500 block Sanders Street

—fourth-degree theft of property, boots, April 27, $29.99, 600 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, neon yellow wallet and keychain combo, April 27, $30, 600 block US Hwy 72 W

—fourth-degree theft of property, miscellaneous merchandise, April 27, $65.91, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Thursday and Friday.