Reports April 29

Apr. 29—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

April 26, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Rooker Lane, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E, 12000 block Dickens Lane, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, East Limestone Road/Pepper Road

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Hays Mill Road, Love Branch Road/Orville Smith Road, 4000 block Snake Road, 23000 block Fain Road, 22000 block Pine Road, Easter Ferry Road/Dupree Hollow Road, 24000 block Ridge Road, 20000 block Friendship Way, 10000 block Country Corner Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive

Traffic accident- Jones Road/Pepper Road, 15000 block Eastep Road

Theft- 21000 block Al Hwy 99, 19000 block East Limestone Road, 7000 block Snake Road

Burglary- 18000 block Upland Tr.

Prowler- 27000 block Thomas Edward Drive

Disturbance- 25000 block Elkton Road

Alarm- 8000 block Hwy 72, 28000 block Ferguson Lane, 12000 block Sam Circle, 12000 block US Hwy 72

Warrant- County Jail Lane (Winchester TN), 200 block Thomas Gatlin Street (Giles County), 8000 block US Hwy 72, 9000 block Poplar Point

April 27, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Woodmont Way, 29000 block Little Creek Road, Salem Minor Hill Road, 21000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Mooresville Road/Queen Anne's Lace, 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Fain Road, Salem Minor Hill Road/Smith Hollow Road, Hatchery Road

Fire (structure or vehicle)- 24000 block Elton Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 127/Cross Key Road

Intoxicated driver- Bain Road/Bill Walker Road

Burglary- 21000 block Flanagan Road

Assault- 27000 block Oak Crest Road

Alarm- 29000 block Upper Elkton Road, 28000 block Ferguson Road

Warrant- 800 block US Hwy 72, 9600 block Poplar Point Road, 9900 block Poplar Point Road, 8800 block US Hwy 72, Stewart Road/Forrest Street

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—converted statute- theft

—two counts second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer, attempt to elude by any means, resisting arrest

—nine counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

—drug trafficking

—resisting arrest, public intoxication, possession of controlled substance

—violation of domestic violence protection order, third-degree domestic violence- reckless, possession of a sawed off rifle/shotgun

—fraudulent use of debit/credit card

—first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance

—reckless endangerment

—cruelty to animals

—third-degree promote prison contraband

—third-degree domestic violence- harassing

—third-degree assault- simple assault

—possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- third-degree burglary, refrigerator, oven, microwave, Mar. 30-Apr. 26, $2,500, 18000 block Upland Trail

—Athens- gas drive off, April 25, $50.17, 21000 block Hwy 99

—Athens- third-degree burglary, John Deere 60 inch lawnmower, April 19-26, $2,500, 19000 block East Limestone Road

—Madison- first-degree theft, 2003 white Mercedes Benz E320, April 25-26, $1,500, I65/County Line Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—failure to appear- criminal mischief, criminal trespass

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree forgery, counterfeit check, April 26, $1.260, 500 block Wellington Road

—identity theft, April 26, 500 block Sanders Street

—fourth-degree theft of property, boots, April 27, $29.99, 600 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, neon yellow wallet and keychain combo, April 27, $30, 600 block US Hwy 72 W

—fourth-degree theft of property, miscellaneous merchandise, April 27, $65.91, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Thursday and Friday.