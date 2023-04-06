Reports April 5

NextShark

A customer was captured on surveillance video dropping lint in his own drink before leaving a bad review of a boba shop in California. In the footage recorded on March 13, the man can be seen taking sips of his drink before digging into his pocket and dropping an object in his own drink while seated in the Tea Hut in Millbrae. The customer left a one-star review along with photos of a drink that appeared to include a piece of lint.