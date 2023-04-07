Reports April 6

Apr. 6—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

April 4, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block Cottonbelt Road, 28000block Bethel Road, 27000 block Ed Ray Road, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, Sugar Way, Scoggins Road/New Bethel Road, 22000 block Bill Walker Road, AL Hwy 99/Patterson Hill Road

Animal related/livestock- Azalea Trail, 15000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 29000 block Veto Road, 13000 block L&M Acres, Salem Minor Hill Road/Gardner Hollow Road, 13000 block Breckenridge Drive, 25000 block New Bethel Road, 28000 block Leaning Pine Road, AL Hwy 251/Van Dyke Road, 25000 block New Bethel Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 14000 block Hunter Road, 15000 block Zehner Road

Theft- 19000 block AL Hwy 99

Vehicle theft- 26000 block Dupree Hollow Road

Breaking and entering vehicle- 10000 block Shaw Road

Burglary- 19000 block Sewell Road, 15000 block Hastings Road

Assault- 14000 block Grubbs Road

Disturbance- 29000 block Oliver Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block Mooresville Road, 29000 block Oliver Road, 14000 block Peek Drive, 14000 block Sloan Road, 13000 block Chapel Hill Lane, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road

Harassment- 8000 block Holt Springer Road, 8000 block Holt Springer Road

Unwanted guest- 28000 block AL Hwy 127

Alarm- 15000 block Spring Lake Drive, 25000 block Lewter Road, 14000 block East Limestone Road, 20000 block Swanner Blvd., 24000 block US Hwy 72, 24000 block Mooresville Road

Warrant- I65 MM350, 400 block Jefferson Street S, 14000 block Bluebird Lane

Reckless/drag racing- McCulley Mill Road/Capshaw Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—public intoxication, unauthorized use of vehicle- no force

—third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—second-degree assault

—second-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving

—first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs

—public intoxication

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Lester- first-degree theft, 1992 green Ford Ranger, April 4, $1,500, 26000 block Dupree Hollow Road

—Athens- third-degree burglary, two chairs, two wicker lamps, two bar stools, lamp, candle holder, trunk, beach bag, table, Jan. 30- April 4, $315, 19000 block Hwy 99

—Athens- third-degree burglary, US currency, black Apple SE watch, April 4, $3,199, 15000 block Hastings Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- theft-miscellaneous, John Deere EZ2488 zero turn mower, April 4, $3,900, 1000 block West Washington Street

—Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, consumable goods, April 4, $104.29, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.