Reports April 8

Apr. 8—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday-Friday.

April 5, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 24000 block US Hwy 72, Zehner Road/Grubbs Road, 13000 block Carter Road, 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 2300 block Lindsay Lane S

Animal related/livestock- US Hwy 72/Seven Mile Post Road, 14000 block Blackburn Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, US Hwy 72/Reid Road, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 20000 block Sandy Road, New Bethel Road/ JD Adams Drive, 23000 block Star Lane, 24000 block Slate Road

Traffic accident- 11000 block Hickory Hills Road

Intoxicated driver- Elkton Road

Road hazard/debris- Cairo Hollow Road/Upper Snake Road

Burglary- 20000 block Edgewood Road, 27000 block Cedar Hill Road

Criminal trespass- Old School House Road/Coggins Road

Disturbance- 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, 14000 block Smith Gover Road, 18000 block Upland Tr.

Alarm- 26000 block Jones Springs Drive, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Sam Circle, 20000 block Sandy Road, 29000 block Indian Springs Road

Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72, Priceville Pilot, 23000 block Nick Davis Road, 8800 block US Hwy 72, Morgan County Jail, 1600 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block Grubbs Road

SORNA compliance check- Piney Chapel Trailer Court, 24000 block Slate Road

April 6, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Hwy 127/Airport, 29000 block Oliver Road, 27000 block McKee Road

Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Blackburn Road, 10000 block Hwy 31, 23000 block Nick Davis Road, 22000 block Thomas L. Hammons Road, East Limestone Road/Harvest Road, Ed Ray Road

Theft- 27000 block Bethel Road

Vehicle theft- 22000 block Pine Road, 26000 block 3rd Street (Ardmore),

Disturbance- 9700 block Settle Road

Criminal trespass- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road

Harassment- 30000 block AL Hwy 53

Alarm- 16000 block Water Mill Road, 19000 block Moyers Road, 16000 block Water Mill Road, 16000 block Water Mill Road, 7500 block Greenbrier Road

Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72, 8800 block US Hwy 72, 1500 block Washington Street W

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday-Friday.

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—first-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—hunting or discharge of firearm from, upon, or across public roads, possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun, hunting or discharging a firearm near a dwelling

—truancy

—two counts non-support- child

—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500

—unlawful breaking and entering vehicle

—first-degree possession of marijuana

—non-support- child

—truancy

—speeding, driving while license suspended/revoked

—disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray, first-degree theft- auto theft, third-degree forgery- other objects

—obstructing justice using a false identity, first-degree theft- auto theft

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday-Friday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday-Friday.

—failure to appear- resisting arrest, drivers license suspended; third-degree criminal trespass

—third-degree domestic violence — harassment

—first-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—third-degree criminal trespass

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday-Friday.

—Athens- unlawful possession of controlled substance, methamphetamines, April 5, 19000 block Capitol Hill Drive

—Athens- harassment, reckless endangerment, Mercedes, April 5, 22000 block Pepper Road