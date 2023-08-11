Reports August 10

Autoblog

Five police officers are suing Tesla after being injured by a Model X that plowed into them while they were conducting a routine traffic stop. According to an investigation by The Wall Street Journal, which obtained video (below) from the car, the 2019 Model X struck a police vehicle at 54 mph as it was stopped in a lane of travel with emergency lights flashing on a highway in Montgomery County, Texas. In addition to the five officers injured, the driver pulled over for the traffic stop was hospitalized as well.