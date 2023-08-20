Reports August 19

Aug. 19—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

August 16, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Reddy Way, 25000 block Levie Davis Drive, Morris Road, 2000 block Lindsay Lane S, 18000 block East Limestone Road, Lucas Ferry Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Sandlin Road/Elkton Road, 24000 block Elkton Road, Tillman Mill Road/Elk River Mills Road

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Poff Lane, 14000 block Wildflower Drive, 21000 block Looney Road, 24000 block Slate Road, 24000 block Bain Road, 28000 block Chasebrook Drive, 19000 block Airfield Street, Coffman Road/Easter Ferry

Traffic accident- 29000 block Elkwood Section Road

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Shaw Road

Theft- 27000 block Holland Gin Road

Burglary- 14000 block Sloan Road, 15000 block Pepper Creek Road

Disturbance- AL Hwy 127/Bick Jock Road, 22000 block Carey Road, 33000 block AL Hwy 99, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, 33000 block AL Hwy 99

Harassment- 16000 block American Way

Criminal trespass- 17000 block Witty Mill Road

Warrant- Morgan County Sheriff's Office, 300 block Market Street, Morgan County Jail

Alarm- 27000 block Bethel Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 251

Discharging firearms- 15000 block Zehner Road

August 17, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Elkton Road, 26000 block Red Hill Hollow Road, 11000 block Escue Drive, Ripley Road/Zehner Road

Animal related/livestock- 26000 block 4th Street (Ardmore), 17000 block Stone Valley Drive, 28000 block Wall Street, 28000 block Dorning Road, 22000 block Concord Road, 25000 block Jay Bee Way, Short Cut Road/Salem Minor Hill Road

Traffic accident- 7000 block US Hwy 72, Elkton Street/Elm Street

Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 99/Section Line Road, Pepper Road/Menefee Road

Assault- 18000 block Blue Springs Road

Vehicle theft- 12000 block Mayfield Road

Disturbance- 12000 block Lawngate Road

Harassment- 14000 block Batts Road, 25000 block Drawbaugh Road

Unwanted guest- 13000 block Sugar Plum Lane

Warrant- 25000 block Elkton Road, 13000 block L&M Acres, 23000 block Sugar Way, 100 block Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72

SORNA compliance check- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127 (4 calls), 29000 block Copper Run Drive, 400 block Love Branch Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127 (2 calls)

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—possession of controlled substance

—contempt of court

—non-support- child

—third-degree theft- miscellaneous- $500 to $1,499, bond revocation warrant

—public intoxication

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—truancy

—other agency warrant- 10 counts, reckless driving, no seat belt, no drivers license, improper passing reckless endangerment, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, attempt to elude by any means

—second-degree receiving stolen property

—first-degree robbery

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief, domestic violence- strangulation/suffocation, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault-simple

—illegal possession of prescription drugs, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by addict/drunk

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Elkmont- first-degree theft, HVAC coolant items, 1000 ft. copper wire, August 15-16, $12,000, 27000 block Hollands Gin Road

—Athens- third-degree burglary, speakers, Apple phone charger, food, drinks, soap, shirt, August 15-16, $105, August 15-16, 14000 block Sloan Road

—Harvest, third-degree burglary, jewelry, August 15-16, $10,000, 15000 block Pepper Creek Road

—Athens- second-degree theft, US currency, August 11-16, $1,900, 22000 block Black Road

—Athens- third-degree theft, US currency, August 11-16, $652, 21000 block Rochelle Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—failure to appear: driving under the influence, two counts drivers license suspended, speeding, switched tag, fourth-degree theft, resisting arrest

—third-degree receiving stolen property

—violation of a domestic violence protection order

—third-degree criminal trespass

—theft of property

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked

—giving false name to law enforcement officer

—theft of property

—drivers license revoked

—driving under the influence

—third-degree criminal trespass

—expired tag

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree burglary, tools, August 16, $1000, 400 block Rogers Street

—fourth-degree theft, prescription glasses, August 16, $250, 11000 block Drennen Drive

—fourth-degree theft of property, keys, August 16, $1, 200 block Woodridge Drive

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, catalytic converter, August 17, $5,000, 1800 block . Jefferson Street

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, jack, August 17, $50, 1800 block S. Jefferson Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree criminal trespass, August 17, 16000 block Athens-Limestone Blvd.