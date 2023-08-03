Reports August 2

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·2 min read

Aug. 2—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

July 31, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Zehner Road, 22000 block Elkton Road, 20000 block Edgewood Road, Goodin Road/Crosskey Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Escue Drive, US Hwy 72/Sugar Plum Lane

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 12000 block Lawngate Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 20000 block Sandy Road, 200 block Ed White Road

Rape/sexual offense/offender- 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Theft- 28000 block AL Hwy 251

Vehicle theft- 24000 block Nick Davis Road

Harassment- 25000 block Heathrow Street

Unwanted guest- 23000 block Slate Road

Disturbance- 13000 block Henderson Lane

Criminal mischief- 20000 block Wallace Lane

Criminal trespass- 26000 block Coleman Street, 25000 block Lester Road

Alarm- 30000 block Pettusville Road, 17000 block Lakeside Estates Road, 27000 block Barksdale Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

SORNA compliance check- 26000 block Coleman Street

Nuisance/loud music- 17000a block Ferry Road

Discharging firearms- 17000 block Brownsferry Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—non-support- child

—public intoxication

—first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in stolen identities

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens, unauthorized use of vehicle, 2007 silver Volvo XC90, July 1-29, $2,500, 24000 block Nick Davis Road

—Athens, third-degree theft, US currency, July 6-21, $811.99, 16000 block US Hwy 72

—Ardmore, first-degree theft, 2016 beige FST camper, July 29-31, $25,000, 28000 block Hwy 251

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass

—fourth-degree theft of property

—public intoxication

—disorderly conduct

—failure to appear: run stop sign, no insurance, expired tag

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, silver trashcan, fan, July 31, $76.85, 1000 block Us Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.

—second-degree possession of marijuana, July 31, Coleman Avenue/US Hwy 72

—criminal trespass, July 31, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—harassment, July 31, 800 block Irvin Street