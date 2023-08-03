Reports August 2
Aug. 2—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
July 31, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Zehner Road, 22000 block Elkton Road, 20000 block Edgewood Road, Goodin Road/Crosskey Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Escue Drive, US Hwy 72/Sugar Plum Lane
Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 12000 block Lawngate Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 20000 block Sandy Road, 200 block Ed White Road
Rape/sexual offense/offender- 20000 block AL Hwy 127
Theft- 28000 block AL Hwy 251
Vehicle theft- 24000 block Nick Davis Road
Harassment- 25000 block Heathrow Street
Unwanted guest- 23000 block Slate Road
Disturbance- 13000 block Henderson Lane
Criminal mischief- 20000 block Wallace Lane
Criminal trespass- 26000 block Coleman Street, 25000 block Lester Road
Alarm- 30000 block Pettusville Road, 17000 block Lakeside Estates Road, 27000 block Barksdale Road
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72
SORNA compliance check- 26000 block Coleman Street
Nuisance/loud music- 17000a block Ferry Road
Discharging firearms- 17000 block Brownsferry Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—non-support- child
—public intoxication
—first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in stolen identities
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens, unauthorized use of vehicle, 2007 silver Volvo XC90, July 1-29, $2,500, 24000 block Nick Davis Road
—Athens, third-degree theft, US currency, July 6-21, $811.99, 16000 block US Hwy 72
—Ardmore, first-degree theft, 2016 beige FST camper, July 29-31, $25,000, 28000 block Hwy 251
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass
—fourth-degree theft of property
—public intoxication
—disorderly conduct
—failure to appear: run stop sign, no insurance, expired tag
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
—domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—fourth-degree theft of property, silver trashcan, fan, July 31, $76.85, 1000 block Us Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
—second-degree possession of marijuana, July 31, Coleman Avenue/US Hwy 72
—criminal trespass, July 31, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—harassment, July 31, 800 block Irvin Street