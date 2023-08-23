Reports August 22
Aug. 22—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
August 18, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Murphy Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 22000 block Yarbrough Road, 27000 block Spur Road, 10000 block Mary Davis Hollow, Rochelle Road/Cagle Road, 32000 block AL Hwy 99, AL Hwy 251/McKee Road, Pepper Road/Line Road, 14000 block New Cut Road
Animal related/livestock- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 13000 block Hatchery Road, 23000 block Pepper Farm Road, 13000 block Breckenridge Drive
Disturbance- 23000 block Porter Road, 24000 block Empire Lane, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road, Copeland Road/East Limestone Road, 5000 block Warren Drive, 19000 block Airfield Street, 28000 block Holland Gin Road
Alarm- 19000 block JW Bobo Road
Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 72
SORNA compliance check- 9000 block Segers Road, 26000 block AL Hwy 251
August 19, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- The Village Mart, Elkton Mini Storage, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, Nick Davis Road/Mooresville Road, 28000 block Monday Road, 19000 block Looney Road
Traffic accident- Cannon Road/Ft. Hampton Road, 28000 block US Hwy 72
Reckless/drag racing- 17000 block Kelley Drive
Intoxicated person- East Limestone Road/Denbo Circle
Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/306 BBQ
Burglary- 14000 block Midpointe Blvd.
Disturbance- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 20000 block Cox Road, Oak Grove Road/George Lane, 8000 block Mary Davis Hollow Road
Harassment- 22000 block Buttermilk Way (2 calls), 17000 block Blakers Way
Unwanted guest- 27000 block Batrumville Road, 21000 block Williamsburg Drive
Alarm- 29000 block Dorning Road, 2000 block Peninsula Drive
Warrant- 27000 block Bethel Road
Nuisance/loud music- 13000 block Arbor Ridge
August 20, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 19000 block Looney Road, 26000 block US Hwy 72, 18000 block Baker Hill Road
Traffic accident- AL Hwy 127/Witty Mill Road
Reckless/drag racing- Bowers Road/Powell Road
Assault- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 16000 block Blackburn Road, 21000 block Bean Road
Burglary- 20000 block Elkton Road
Disturbance- 12000 block Beech Fork Lane, 25000 block AL Hwy 251, 20000 block Delaney Road, 24000 block Bubba Trail, 15000 block Curtis Road, 29000 block Oliver Road
Harassment- 100 block Elm Street, 30000 block Wooley Springs Road
Unwanted guest- 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 20000 block AL Hwy 127
Alarm- 26000 block Jones Spring Drive
Warrant- 15000 block Beech Fork Lane, 5000 block US Hwy 31
Nuisance/loud music- 10000 block Poplar Point Road, Saint John Road, 10000 block Poplar Point Road, Athens,
Discharging firearms- 14000 block Grubbs Road, 16000 block Malone Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—residential homebuilding without a license, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, home repair fraud
—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—attempt to elude by any means, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
—first-degree possession of marijuana
—two counts third-degree domestic violence-harassing
—third-degree burglary- residence- no-force
—public intoxication
—first-degree receiving stolen property
—possession of controlled substance, violation of a domestic violence order
—second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, attempt to elude by any means
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal trespass
—harassment
—possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- third-degree burglary, Greco Magnium 17 paint sprayer, July 1-22, $650, 14000 block Midpointe Blvd.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—giving false name to law enforcement officer
—failure to appear- interference with domestic violence emergency, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—third-degree domestic violence- harassing communications
—first-degree theft of property
—expired tag
—public intoxication
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault
—public intoxication
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—violation of a protection order
—driving under the influence
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault
—failure to appear- improper lights
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—fourth-degree theft of property, electrician tools, August 18, $300, 600 block US Hwy 31 S
—theft of property, general merchandise, August 18, $163.01, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—fourth-degree theft of property, general merchandise, August 18, $103.20, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—identity theft, August 19, 700 block Park Place
—theft of property, items of merchandise, August 20, $110.95, 17000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
—unlawful possession of controlled substance, clear bag filled with white powder substance (cocaine), small plastic container with soft rock like substance (methamphetamine), August 20, $1,000, 600 block S. Jefferson Street