Reports August 22

Aug. 22—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

August 18, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Murphy Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 22000 block Yarbrough Road, 27000 block Spur Road, 10000 block Mary Davis Hollow, Rochelle Road/Cagle Road, 32000 block AL Hwy 99, AL Hwy 251/McKee Road, Pepper Road/Line Road, 14000 block New Cut Road

Animal related/livestock- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 13000 block Hatchery Road, 23000 block Pepper Farm Road, 13000 block Breckenridge Drive

Disturbance- 23000 block Porter Road, 24000 block Empire Lane, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road, Copeland Road/East Limestone Road, 5000 block Warren Drive, 19000 block Airfield Street, 28000 block Holland Gin Road

Alarm- 19000 block JW Bobo Road

Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 72

SORNA compliance check- 9000 block Segers Road, 26000 block AL Hwy 251

August 19, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- The Village Mart, Elkton Mini Storage, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, Nick Davis Road/Mooresville Road, 28000 block Monday Road, 19000 block Looney Road

Traffic accident- Cannon Road/Ft. Hampton Road, 28000 block US Hwy 72

Reckless/drag racing- 17000 block Kelley Drive

Intoxicated person- East Limestone Road/Denbo Circle

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/306 BBQ

Burglary- 14000 block Midpointe Blvd.

Disturbance- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 20000 block Cox Road, Oak Grove Road/George Lane, 8000 block Mary Davis Hollow Road

Harassment- 22000 block Buttermilk Way (2 calls), 17000 block Blakers Way

Unwanted guest- 27000 block Batrumville Road, 21000 block Williamsburg Drive

Alarm- 29000 block Dorning Road, 2000 block Peninsula Drive

Warrant- 27000 block Bethel Road

Nuisance/loud music- 13000 block Arbor Ridge

August 20, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 19000 block Looney Road, 26000 block US Hwy 72, 18000 block Baker Hill Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 127/Witty Mill Road

Reckless/drag racing- Bowers Road/Powell Road

Assault- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 16000 block Blackburn Road, 21000 block Bean Road

Burglary- 20000 block Elkton Road

Disturbance- 12000 block Beech Fork Lane, 25000 block AL Hwy 251, 20000 block Delaney Road, 24000 block Bubba Trail, 15000 block Curtis Road, 29000 block Oliver Road

Harassment- 100 block Elm Street, 30000 block Wooley Springs Road

Unwanted guest- 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Alarm- 26000 block Jones Spring Drive

Warrant- 15000 block Beech Fork Lane, 5000 block US Hwy 31

Nuisance/loud music- 10000 block Poplar Point Road, Saint John Road, 10000 block Poplar Point Road, Athens,

Discharging firearms- 14000 block Grubbs Road, 16000 block Malone Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—residential homebuilding without a license, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, home repair fraud

—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—attempt to elude by any means, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

—first-degree possession of marijuana

—two counts third-degree domestic violence-harassing

—third-degree burglary- residence- no-force

—public intoxication

—first-degree receiving stolen property

—possession of controlled substance, violation of a domestic violence order

—second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, attempt to elude by any means

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal trespass

—harassment

—possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- third-degree burglary, Greco Magnium 17 paint sprayer, July 1-22, $650, 14000 block Midpointe Blvd.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—giving false name to law enforcement officer

—failure to appear- interference with domestic violence emergency, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassing communications

—first-degree theft of property

—expired tag

—public intoxication

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault

—public intoxication

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—violation of a protection order

—driving under the influence

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault

—failure to appear- improper lights

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, electrician tools, August 18, $300, 600 block US Hwy 31 S

—theft of property, general merchandise, August 18, $163.01, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, general merchandise, August 18, $103.20, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—identity theft, August 19, 700 block Park Place

—theft of property, items of merchandise, August 20, $110.95, 17000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, clear bag filled with white powder substance (cocaine), small plastic container with soft rock like substance (methamphetamine), August 20, $1,000, 600 block S. Jefferson Street