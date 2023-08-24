Reports August 23

Aug. 23—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

August 21, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 31/Swan Creek Mobile Home Park, 28000 block Gatlin Road, Brownsferry Road/Ripley Road, 14000 block McCulley Mill Road, Cabbage Ridge Road/AL Hwy 99, Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Animal related/livestock- 10000 block Snake Road, 20000 block Sandy Road, 14000 block New Cut Road, 19000 block Airfield Street, 24000 block Stinnett Hollow Road, 17000 block Ferry Road, 19000 block Richter Road, 29000 block McKee Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Porter Road

Traffic accident- 30000 block AL Hwy 53

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Balch Road, Pleasant Point Road/Baker Hill Road

Burglary- 24000 block Chapman Hollow Road

Theft- 11000 block Vanzille Lane

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane

Disturbance- US Hwy 72/Mid Point Chevron

Harassment- 25000 block Beulah Road, 3000 block Lakeland Drive, 26000 block Mooresville Road

Criminal mischief- 24000 block Hays Mill Road

Alarm- 19000 block Sewell Road, 1000 block Swancott Road, 24000 block Ransom Spring Drive, 19000 block Nuclear Plant Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—fail stop sign, driving under the influence (combined), first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of controlled substance, driving on wrong side of road

—possession of controlled substance

—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

—second-degree assault

—torture/willful abuse of a child- family, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

—contempt of court

—driving while license suspended/revoked

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Elkmont- third-degree burglary, Sharp 64" TV, Kadence guitar, Sony 40" TV, PlayStation 4, medications, jewelry, August 18-21, $1,848, 24000 block Chapman Hollow Road

—Athens- third-degree burglary, AC window unit, August 20-21, $100, 11000 block Vanzille Lane

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—failure to appear: second-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence

—failure to appear: improper lights

—unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property

—failure to appear: drivers license suspended

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, US currency, four cigar wraps, August 21, $22, 2300 block S Lindsay Lane

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.