Reports August 29

Aug. 29—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

August 25, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, 29000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Sommers Road

Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Glaze Road,19000 block Riverside Street, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 17000 block Pamela Drive

Theft- 15000 block US Hwy 72, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Disturbance- 20000 block Lasso Circle, 20000 block East Limestone Road

Harassment- 13000 block Oliver Lane

Unwanted guest- 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Alarm- 14000 block Norfleet Drive, 19000 block Riverside Street

Warrant- 2000 block Valleydale Road (Hoover), 28000 block AL Hwy 99, Shannon Road/Gatlin Road

SORNA compliance check- Frank Gossett Road

August 26, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 29000 block Gatlin Road, 24000 block Zion Church Lane, 11000 block School House Road, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Murphy Road, Nick Davis Road/Sanderson Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, 21000 block Goodin Road

Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Chadwick Drive

Hazard/road debris- Poplar Point Road

Intoxicated driver- 21000 block Tillman Mill Road

Missing person- 11000 block Stewart Road

Theft- 19000 block Sandlin Road, 10000 block Poplar Point Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Burglary- 27000 block Persimmon Tree Road

Disturbance- 25000 block Putman Circle, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 26000 block Riparian Drive, 27000 block Seven Pines Lane, 24000 block Airport Road

Harassment- 100 block Elm Street

Criminal mischief- 16000 block American Way

Criminal trespass- 13000 block Henderson Lane

Unwanted guest- 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 20

Alarm- 13000 block Glendorch Lane

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

August 27, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Kawana Ct., Wellhouse Drive, AL Hwy 251/Thach Road, New Bethel Road/Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elm Street/Elkton Road, Mayfield Road/Seven Mile Post Road, US Hwy 72/Parker Road

Reckless/drag racing- Bibb Garret Road/Endeavor Way NW

Assault- 27000 block Michael Lane

Theft- 17000 block Mooresville Road

Criminal mischief- 5000 block Bay Village Drive

Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Warrant- 900 block Bryan Street

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—contempt of court

—first-degree criminal trespass

—sentenced from court

—two counts first-degree sexual abuse

—fourth-degree receiving stolen property

—first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment

—identity theft

—two counts possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking

—third-degree burglary- residence- force

—violation of domestic violence protection

—non-support- child

—public intoxication, disorderly conduct

—public intoxication

—second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—violation of a domestic violence order

—resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, gas, August 22, $22.02, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

—Anderson- third-degree burglary, Craftsman red drill, two red Craftsman battery chargers, green Ryobi drill, orange Rigid air compressor, red Craftsman hand saw, yellow Dewalt sawzall, yellow tile saw, black shovel, black Sony TV, August 25-26, $845, 27000 block Persimmon Tree Road

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, orange Husqvarna push mower, black bug fogger, August 24-26, $150, 19000 block Sandlin Road

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, US currency, June 30, $200, 25000 block Putman Circle

—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, Renell 16ft. orange boat, Hummingbird depth finder, March 31-August 26, $3,800, 9000 block Paradise Shores

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance

—failure to appear- disorderly conduct

—unlawful possession of controlled substance

—failure to appear- expired tag

—public intoxication

—driving under the influence

—public intoxication, obstructing governmental operations

—third-degree criminal trespass

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—first-degree receiving stolen property

—robbery

—disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations

—driving under the influence

—third-degree domestic violence (menacing)

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—failure to pay for gasoline, 9.475 gallons (Honda CRV), August 25, $32.02, 1600 block W. Market Street

—theft of property, plastic containers, August 26, $160, 1500 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree burglary, case of Coors Light, August 26, $30, 24000 block Airport Road

—robbery, Ford F150 (recovered evidence- hammer), August 26, $8000, 1000 block N. Jefferson Street

—theft of property, sectional couch, August 26, $849, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

—fourth-degree theft of property, consumable goods, August 26, $1, 200 block US Hwy 31 N

—theft of property, 30 hats, August 27, $200, 2400 block US Hwy 31 S

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—harassment, August 25, 100 block E. Sanderfer Road

—third-degree criminal trespass, August 26, 100 block US Hwy 31

—third-degree criminal trespass, August 26, 100 block S. Hine Street

—harassment, August 27, 500 block 10th Avenue

