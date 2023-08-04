Reports August 3
Aug. 3—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
August 1, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Shaw Road/Paradise Shores. US Hwy 72/Shaw Road, Hwy 99/Chapman Hollow Road, 9000 block Hawkins Drive, Sweet Springs Road, 20000 block Old Elkmont Road, Lindsay Lane/Settle Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road
Animal related/livestock- 10000 block Old Lester Road, McKee Road/AL Hwy 251, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, 16000 block Brooks Drive, Hwy 99/Lester Road
Traffic accident- 23000 block Thach Road, US Hwy 72/Cox Road
Hazard/road debris- I65 MM 350
Assault- 16000 block American Way
Theft- 22000 block Flanagan Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 100 block W. Elm Street, 23000 block Saint John Road
Burglary- 15000 block Dupree Drive
Disturbance- 24000 block Costello Drive, 9000 block Hawkins Drive, 16000 block Rasperry Lane, 24000 block Copeland Road
Harassment- 16000 block American Way, 21000 block Clement Gin Road, 30000 block Wooley Springs Road
Criminal mischief- 27000 block Bethel Road
Warrant- Gulf Shores
Alarm- 26000 block Jones Springs Drive
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—third-degree assault- simple assault
—third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force
—disorderly conduct, two counts first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to sell, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, two counts first-degree theft- $2,500 or more, first-degree receiving stolen property
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
—Athens, third-degree burglary, white Apple air pods, two pairs Nike shoes, Uniden police scanner, August 1, $850, 15000 block Dupree Drive
—Athens, third-degree theft, black trampoline, three 10x10 dog kennels, gray and green dog house, July 31-August 1, $1,100, 22000 block Flanagan Road
—Madison, third-degree burglary, miscellaneous vape products, August 2, unknown value, 30000 block Us Hwy 72
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—criminal trespass
—two counts liquor law violation- sale to a minor
—first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—fourth-degree theft of property, gray Outlander, license plate, August 1, $200, 400 block Sanders Street
—third-degree theft of property, US currency, August 1, $992, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.