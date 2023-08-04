Reports August 3

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·2 min read

Aug. 3—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

August 1, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Shaw Road/Paradise Shores. US Hwy 72/Shaw Road, Hwy 99/Chapman Hollow Road, 9000 block Hawkins Drive, Sweet Springs Road, 20000 block Old Elkmont Road, Lindsay Lane/Settle Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road

Animal related/livestock- 10000 block Old Lester Road, McKee Road/AL Hwy 251, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, 16000 block Brooks Drive, Hwy 99/Lester Road

Traffic accident- 23000 block Thach Road, US Hwy 72/Cox Road

Hazard/road debris- I65 MM 350

Assault- 16000 block American Way

Theft- 22000 block Flanagan Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 100 block W. Elm Street, 23000 block Saint John Road

Burglary- 15000 block Dupree Drive

Disturbance- 24000 block Costello Drive, 9000 block Hawkins Drive, 16000 block Rasperry Lane, 24000 block Copeland Road

Harassment- 16000 block American Way, 21000 block Clement Gin Road, 30000 block Wooley Springs Road

Criminal mischief- 27000 block Bethel Road

Warrant- Gulf Shores

Alarm- 26000 block Jones Springs Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—third-degree assault- simple assault

—third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force

—disorderly conduct, two counts first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to sell, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, two counts first-degree theft- $2,500 or more, first-degree receiving stolen property

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

—Athens, third-degree burglary, white Apple air pods, two pairs Nike shoes, Uniden police scanner, August 1, $850, 15000 block Dupree Drive

—Athens, third-degree theft, black trampoline, three 10x10 dog kennels, gray and green dog house, July 31-August 1, $1,100, 22000 block Flanagan Road

—Madison, third-degree burglary, miscellaneous vape products, August 2, unknown value, 30000 block Us Hwy 72

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—criminal trespass

—two counts liquor law violation- sale to a minor

—first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, gray Outlander, license plate, August 1, $200, 400 block Sanders Street

—third-degree theft of property, US currency, August 1, $992, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.