Reports August 31

Aug. 31—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday and Wednesday.

August 28, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Carey Baptist Church, Temperance Oak Road, Flanagan Road/Stinnett Hollow Road, Copper Run Drive, Holt Springer Road/Log Cabin Road, Ripley Road/Zehner Road, Hatchery Road, 25000 block Elkton Road

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block Riverside Street, 17000 block Ferry Road, 17000 block Sewell Road, 16000 block Morris Road, 19000 block Turner Lane, 12000 block New Cut Road, 19000 block Baker Hill Road, 20000 block Piney Chapel Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 19000 block Airfield Street

Assault- 27000 block Bridle Tree Lane

Disturbance- 27000 block Copeland Road, 26000 block AL Hwy 251

Harassment- 20000 block Wallace Lane, 16000 block Hampton Lane

Alarm- 16000 block Zehner Road, 27000 block Persimmon Tree Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 200 block W. Washington Street, 13000 block Sammy Lane

Nuisance/loud music- 18000 block Menefee Road

August 29, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 99/Section Line Road, 27000 block Capshaw Road, Bibb Garrett Road, 14000 block Sara Beth Drive, Tillman Mill Road, Bibb Garrett/Buddy Garrett Road, 100 block Elm Street

Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Ferry Road, 24000 block Hays Mill Road, 20000 block Harris Road, Hwy 127/Snap On, 15000 block Wright Road

Traffic accident- East Limestone Road/Capshaw Road

Theft- 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road

Burglary- 15000 block Morris Road

Disturbance- 20000 block Yarbrough Road

Harassment- 18000 block Hightower Road

Unwanted guest- 9000 block Stanford Road, 11000 block Stewart Road

Alarm- 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 26000 block Capshaw Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, Tutwiller Prison, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 5000 block US Hwy 72, 700 block 5th Avenue

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday and Wednesday.

—impersonating peace officer

—possession of controlled substance

—non-support- child

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—non-support- child

—fraudulent use credit/debit card

—parole violation

—operating vehicle without insurance

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—second-degree elder abuse and neglect

—theft by fraudulent leasing- $500 or less

—first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon

—non-support- child

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—two counts third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—non-support- child

—driving while license suspended/revoked

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday and Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday and Wednesday.

—first-degree assault

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—public intoxication

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended, speeding

—attempting to elude a police officer

—failure to appear- two counts drivers license revoked

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday and Wednesday.

—theft of property, nylon rings, August 28, $79.80, 2300 block S. Lindsay Lane

—theft of property, consumable goods, August 28, $125.83, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, Alamo turkey sandwich, August 28, $7.99, 2300 block S. Lindsay Lane

—theft of property, general merchandise, August 29, $93.25, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—robbery, US currency, August 30, 1200 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday and Wednesday.

—harassing communications, August 28, 15000 block Greenfield Drive

—harassment, August 29, 600 block S. Jefferson Street

—harassment, August 29, 600 block S. Jefferson Street