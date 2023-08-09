Reports August 8

Aug. 8—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

August 4, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 21000 block Huber Road, Harris Station/Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane

Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Elkwood Section, Turner/Copeland, 10000 block Old Lester Road, 17000 block Stone Valley Road, 20000 block Simpson Road, 15000 block Ham Road, 28000 block Thach Road, 18000 block Elk River Park Road, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, 23000 block Reunion Road, 19000 block Lydia Corey Road, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road

Traffic accident- 30000 block US Hwy 72, Capshaw Road/East Limestone Road

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Line Road, Edgewood Road/Sewell Road

Theft- 16000 block East Limestone Road

Burglary- 26000 block Fall Way

Disturbance- 19000 block Cox Road, 14000 block Sloan Road, 7000 block Vivians Road

Harassment- 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street

Alarm- 20000 block Sandy Road, 5000 block Mooresville Road, 11000 block Buzzard Roost Road, 30000 block Clovis Drive, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road

Warrant- Smyrna County Tennessee, 100 block Crimson Rose Drive

Discharging firearms- Cross Key Road/Easter Ferry Road

August 5, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Old Highway 20/Greenbrier Road, McKee Road/AL Hwy 251, 27000 block Bethel Road

Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Thomas Edward Drive, 19000 block Turner Lane

Traffic accident- 18000 block AL Hwy 99, Mooresville Road/Copeland Road

Intoxicated driver- Blackburn Road

Hit and run- 12000 block New Cut Road

Reckless/drag racing- Elkmont Rural Village

Robbery- 15000 block Ham Road

Burglary- 14000 block Vishnu Way, 28000 block AL Hwy 251

Disturbance- 20000 block Wallace Lane

Harassment- 20000 block Cox Road, 13000 block Oliver Lane

Alarm- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 27000 block Capshaw Road, 27000 block Seven Pine Lane, 17000 block Harwell Road

August 6, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 11000 block Us Hwy 31, 9000 block US Hwy 72, Reid Road, 400 block Green Street, 25000 block Stinnett Hollow Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Salem Minor Hill Road

Road hazard/debris- Grubbs/Zehner Road, Paradise Shores

Disturbance- Thomas Lane/Cotton Belt Road, 27000 block Batrumville Road, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road

Harassment- 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street, Strange Street

Criminal mischief- 13000 block Brownsferry Road

Unwanted guest- 14000 block Zehner Road

Alarm- 12000 block Granite Circle, 5000 block Mooresville Road, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 25000 block Van Dyke Road, 10000 block Snake Road

Nuisance/loud music- Snake Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 251

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—distribution of a controlled substance, murder

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—second-degree burglary- residence-m force

—drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499

—second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—resisting arrest, second-degree elder abuse, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- gun, menacing, interference with a domestic violence order, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Lester- first-degree theft, US currency, November 16, 2022- August 4, $5,000, 11000 block Bud Bates Road

—Harvest- second-degree theft, orange Husqvarna chainsaw and a Saga 12 gauge shotgun, August 2-4, $1.200, 16000 block East Limestone Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—failure to appear- giving false name to law enforcement officer

—menacing

—third-degree theft of property

—public intoxication

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended, switched tag, no drivers license

—failure to appear- four counts drivers license suspended

—second-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude a police officer

—driving under the influence

—public intoxication

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—breaking and entering vehicle, gray Honda CRV, Fossil brown leather purse and contents, Samsung Galaxy in black case, Honda ignition key and fob, 60 Xanax, 10 Percocet, Bimpat, Baclocfen, August 4, $560, 100 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, August 4, $23.08, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E

—third-degree theft/third-degree burglary, money and checks, August 5, $1,201, 17000 block Maree Drive

—second-degree theft of property, Apple 14 Pro iPhone, Apple 13 iPhone, August 5, $1,729.98, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E

—fourth-degree theft, miscellaneous items, August 5, $161.51, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft, Lenovo Thinkpad Generation 5 laptop, August 5, $356, 200 block US Hwy 31 S

—fourth-degree theft of property, standing speakers, August 6, 700 block Westview Avenue

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, three small white rocks of crack cocaine, August 4, 600 block US Hwy 31 S

—second-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude a police officer, recovered evidence, four concrete barrier wall, three cans Rust-oleum spray paint, large permanent marker (Sharpie Magnum), August 5, $1,022, 1400 block US Hwy 72 E

—harassment, August 6, 21000 block Williamsburg Drive