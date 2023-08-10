Reports August 9

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·2 min read

Aug. 9—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

August 7, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 17000 block Sewell Road

Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Thomas Edward Drive, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Looney Road/Black Road, 29000 block Plantation Park Drive, 20000 block East Limestone Road, 17000 block Ferry Road

Traffic accident- Fieldstone Road/Gray Road

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/Reid Road

Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 99/Sugar Way

Theft- 26000 block Valley Ridge Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 100 block Elm Street

Burglary- 5000 block Mooresville Road

Disturbance- 26000 block Bain Road

Criminal trespass- 100 block Elm Street, 24000 block Blossom Lane

Alarm- 27000 block Copeland Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street

Discharging firearms- 14000 block Section Line Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—non-support- child

—non-support- child

—non-support- child

—public intoxication

—non-support- child

—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

—discharge firearm unoccupied, third-degree domestic violence- reckless

—distribution of a controlled substance

—carry brass knuckles/sling shot, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana

—driving while license suspended/revoked

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Tanner- third-degree burglary, jewelry, toys, children's clothes, folding chairs, jumper cables, three life jackets, two silver bars, July 13- August 7, $10,642, 5000 block Mooresville Road

—Madison- first-degree theft, Rolex watch, Hublot watch, August 7, 11,000, 26000 block Valley Ridge Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

—second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, drivers license revoked

—fourth-degree theft of property

—public intoxication

—public intoxication

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended, inoperable brake lights

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.