Reports: Biden selects top Democratic attorney as personal lawyer in classified documents probe

WASHINGTON– President Joe Biden is selecting top Democratic attorney Bob Bauer to serve as his personal lawyer following the Justice Department's investigation into the handling of classified documents found at his office and Delaware home, according to Reuters and POLITICO. The White House announced last week that a "small number" of government records were discovered by the president's personal lawyers at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. and in a storage space in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware home.

The discovery prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to review Biden's handling of classified documents. Garland also appointed a special counsel in November to oversee investigations related to former President Donald Trump's retention of classified documents at his Florida estate.

President Joe Biden on Jan. 12, 2023.

House Republicans announced Friday the plan to investigate Biden's handling of the documents.

Bauer previously served as White House Counsel to President Barack Obama during the former president's first term. He also served as Obama's personal lawyer when former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was charged with corruption for soliciting money to fill Obama's empty Senate seat after the 2008 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump later commuted Blagojevich's sentence in 2020.

During Obama's two presidential bids, Bauer served as general counsel to Obama's campaign organization.

Biden chose Bauer in 2021 to serve as co-chair of the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, which is comprised of experts to analyze Supreme Court reform.

Bauer currently serves as a professor in residence at the New York University School of Law where he is the co-director of NYU Law’s Legislative and Regulatory Process Clinic.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden selects top Democratic attorney for classified documents probe